Primeaux lands among Stars

ELKO — Despite her spring and senior year of softball in question, Elko senior Dariahn Primeaux still has big goals, aimed high and landed among the Stars.
The Stephens College Stars.
Primeaux has elected to play soccer and signed her national letter of intent with Stephens College, an NAIA program, in Columbia, Missouri.
During the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Stars went 7-12 overall and finished with a 4-8 mark in the American Midwest Conference under head coach Kurtis Boardsen.
The school reached out to Primeaux through a recruiting service, and she took an official tour during Valentine’s Day, falling in love with the college and the area.
“They first talked to me around December or January, and then we took the tour Valentine’s Day weekend,” Primeaux said. “The campus is really pretty, and I met with about half of the girls on the team.”
Primeaux said the list of pros was long, and her only con was that “it is pretty far from home.”
While playing collegiate soccer, Primeaux plans to also place a large focus on her studies as well — wanting to major in psychology with an emphasis on “rehabilitation psychology.”
You have free articles remaining.
“I want to work with PTSD patients,” Primeaux said.
On the field, Primeaux has a wide array of talents that helped to lead Elko’s team and skills EHS head coach Michelle Nicholls thinks will translate to the collegiate level.
“Dariahn is a team player. She always helps her teammates, and she’s so coachable,” Nicholls said. “She has great field vision and that will help her at the next level, no matter what position they play her at.”
Nicholls said Primeaux’s ability to place her kicks, “free kicks, corner kicks, goal kicks,” is an especially-crucial component of her success.
In her final season with Lady Indians, Primeaux earned an honorable mention for the Division 3A North and tallied three goals — tying for second on the roster — and made two assists, tying for second on the team in each category.
She scored her first goal of the year in a 4-1 loss on Aug. 23, 2019, against Shadow Ridge, in South Tahoe, California, and dished an assist on Aug. 24, 2019, in a 1-0 victory over Carson.
Her second assist came courtesy of a 3-1 win on Aug. 30, 2019, at North Tahoe, and her final scores of the year came in back-to-back games.
She capped a 3-0 victory with a late score against North Valleys on Oct. 18, 2019, at Adobe Middle School, adding another clincher in the closing moments on Oct. 19, 2019, in a 2-0 shutout of Sparks.
Congratulations to Dariahn Primeaux on continuing her education and her athletic career at Stephens College.