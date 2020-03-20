Primeaux lands among Stars

Primeaux said the list of pros was long, and her only con was that “it is pretty far from home.”

While playing collegiate soccer, Primeaux plans to also place a large focus on her studies as well — wanting to major in psychology with an emphasis on “rehabilitation psychology.”

“I want to work with PTSD patients,” Primeaux said.

On the field, Primeaux has a wide array of talents that helped to lead Elko’s team and skills EHS head coach Michelle Nicholls thinks will translate to the collegiate level.

“Dariahn is a team player. She always helps her teammates, and she’s so coachable,” Nicholls said. “She has great field vision and that will help her at the next level, no matter what position they play her at.”

Nicholls said Primeaux’s ability to place her kicks, “free kicks, corner kicks, goal kicks,” is an especially-crucial component of her success.

In her final season with Lady Indians, Primeaux earned an honorable mention for the Division 3A North and tallied three goals — tying for second on the roster — and made two assists, tying for second on the team in each category.