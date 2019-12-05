Quinton Henderson named 1A East DPOY

ELKO — Upon the release of the Division 1A East football awards, nearly everyone who played was recognized in some form of fashion.

However, some players and a coach stood above the rest.

Quinton Henderson

As a freshman, Carlin’s Quinton Henderson made an impact early for the Railroaders — voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Carlin head coach Hunter Thomsen said he did not keep season stats, but Henderson notched a game-high 16 tackles in the Railroaders’ season finale against Wells.

He tallied 11 tackles and three sacks versus Independence, booked five stops versus Tonopah and posted three stuffs in the season opener at Round Mountain.

Henderson also scored a defensive touchdown on the road at Smith Valley, pouncing on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Eugene Blossom

Owyhee’s Eugene Blossom was voted as the Coach of the Year, the Braves finishing the season with a 3-6 record and a 1-3 mark in league play.

The program rebuild is heading in the right direction, Owyhee finishing its second season under Blossom.

1st-Team Offense