Quinton Henderson named 1A East DPOY

ELKO — Upon the release of the Division 1A East football awards, nearly everyone who played was recognized in some form of fashion.
However, some players and a coach stood above the rest.
Quinton Henderson
As a freshman, Carlin’s Quinton Henderson made an impact early for the Railroaders — voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Carlin head coach Hunter Thomsen said he did not keep season stats, but Henderson notched a game-high 16 tackles in the Railroaders’ season finale against Wells.
He tallied 11 tackles and three sacks versus Independence, booked five stops versus Tonopah and posted three stuffs in the season opener at Round Mountain.
Henderson also scored a defensive touchdown on the road at Smith Valley, pouncing on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Eugene Blossom
Owyhee’s Eugene Blossom was voted as the Coach of the Year, the Braves finishing the season with a 3-6 record and a 1-3 mark in league play.
The program rebuild is heading in the right direction, Owyhee finishing its second season under Blossom.
1st-Team Offense
Wells junior quarterback Riley Stewart (1,110 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, 315 rushing yards with five TDs and 11 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdown catches)
Wells senior running back, receiver Jared Martinez (350 rushing yards with four touchdowns, 18 catches for 326 yards and six TDs, 538 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions)
Wells senior offensive lineman Angel Salazar
Owyhee junior receiver, running back Chase Lozano (19 catches for 270 yards and three TDs, 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns)
Owyhee senior running back Gage Johnson (169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 152 kick return yards and a TD)
Owyhee sophomore lineman Dalen Thomas
Carlin senior running back/tight end John Henderson
Carlin senior center Austin Sexton
Carlin freshman lineman Quinton Henderson
*Independence had three players earn 1st-Team All-Offense honors
1st-Team Defense
Wells sophomore nose guard Lucas Peavey (73 tackles, three fumble recoveries, interception)
Wells senior defensive lineman Angel Salazar (49 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery)
Wells senior Jared Martinez (27 tackles, interception)
Owyhee junior Sequoia Roubideaux (64 tackles, three interceptions)
Owyhee junior Chase Lozano (57 tackles, sack, interception, fumble recovery)
Owyhee junior Elias Blossom (52 tackles, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery)
Carlin senior linebacker John Henderson
Carlin junior Chris George
*Independence had three players earn 1st-Team All-Defense honors
2nd-Team Offense
Wells sophomore wide receiver, running back Chris Franco (40 catches for 617 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, 137 rushing yards with seven TDs, 221 kick return yards and two touchdowns)
Wells junior lineman Brody Middleton
You have free articles remaining.
Wells freshman lineman Will Peterson
Owyhee junior wide receiver Elias Blossom (158 rushing yards and two touchdowns, seven catches for 106 yards and one TD)
Owyhee freshman lineman Royce Rivas (10 rushing yards and a TD, 10 receiving yards)
Owyhee junior quarterback Sequoia Roubideaux (410 yards passing with one TD and seven INTs, 66 rushing yards, one catch for 25 yards)
Carlin junior running back Josh Urie
Carlin junior quarterback Chris George
*Independence had three players earn 2nd-Team All-Offense honors
2nd-Team Defense
Wells sophomore cornerback Chris Franco (99 tackles, three interceptions, fumble recovery)
Wells sophomore defensive lineman Darion Lafferty (56 tackles, two fumble recoveries)
Wells junior safety Riley Stewart (18 tackles, four interceptions, fumble recovery)
Owyhee freshman lineman Royce Rivas (18 tackles, two sacks)
Owyhee freshman lineman Dishaun George-Smith (15 tackles, two sacks)
Owyhee sophomore lineman Lane Rose (13 tackles, fumble recovery)
Carlin junior Toby Pinnell
*Independence had two players earn 2nd-Team All-Defense honors
Honorable Mentions — Offense
Wells freshman Blake Figueroa (13 catches for 354 yards with four touchdowns, 38 rushing yards, eight passing yards)
Wells senior wide receiver Dameion Mercado (three catches for 77 yards and one TD)
Wells sophomore offensive lineman Darion Lafferty
Owyhee freshman lineman Dishaun George-Smith
Owyhee sophomore lineman Lane Rose
Carlin junior quarterback Toby Pinnell
Carlin freshman running back Alex Ramirez
*Independence had two players earn offensive honorable mentions
Honorable Mentions — Defense
Wells freshman safety Tanner Hall (23 tackles, fumble recovery)
Wells junior lineman Brody Middleton (18 tackles)
Wells sophomore lineman Pete Casas (four tackles)
Owyhee senior Gage Johnson (23 tackles, two interceptions)
Owyhee freshman safety Lenso Hanchor (eight tackles, sack, fumble recovery)
Carlin sophomore lineman Quincy Doxey
*Independence had two players earn defensive honorable mentions
Well Done
Congratulations to Carlin’s Quinton Henderson on his 1A East Offensive Player of the Year selection, Owyhee’s Eugene Blossom for his Coach of the Year award and to all players recognized by the league following the 2019 football season.