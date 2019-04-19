{{featured_button_text}}
CARLIN – Home-field advantage did not equate to success for the Carlin baseball team in its home openers against 1A foe Mineral County on April 13.

The Serpents outscored the Railroaders by a grand total of 52-6 in two games, blowing open a 27-0 shutout win in the opener and extending for a 25-6 victory in the finale.

Game One

Mineral County plated 11 runs in the top of the first inning, the second inning playing out scoreless for each team.

The Serpents added a run in the top of the third inning for a 12-0 lead, Mineral County turning the game into a beating with a 15-run frame in the top of the fourth – ending the game early due to the 15-run rule with the score at 27-0.

Mineral County tallied 19 hits in four frames, also drawing 11 walks.

Three players finished with three hits each, juniors Treven Wachsmuth (3-for-4, double), Seth Bozzi (3-for-4) and Ethan Nelms (3-for-5).

Nelms drove in a game-high four runs and scored a game-best four runs of his own.

Bozzi, senior Tony Dominguez (2-for-5) and freshman Matt Castro (1-for-1) each finished with three RBIs.

Wachsmuth, Bozzi, Dominguez and senior Tony Dominguez scored three runs apiece.

On the mound, Wachsmuth was lock-down, no-hit good.

Over four innings, he tossed a no-no – nearly finishing with a perfect game – allowing just one walk with 12 strikeouts, recoding every out in every inning with a K.

Game Two

In the finale, the Serpents rolled out another 11-run first inning.

The Railroaders found the board for the first time of the doubleheader in the bottom half – notching their frame high with four runs.

Each team added a run to their totals in the second inning, Mineral County posting a seven-run outburst in the top of the third – Carlin adding a run in the home half.

Each team went scoreless in the fourth, but the Serpents closed the show in the fifth – tacking on six runs for a 19-run advantage.

Carlin went scoreless in the bottom of the fifth and fell by a final score of 25-6.

Mineral County junior Gavin Burroughs was a tough out, going a perfect 5-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored – notching game highs in each category.

Dominguez tallied four hits in four at-bats with a triple, three runs scored and drove in a run.

Nelms posted triples 3s – three hits (3-for-6), three RBIs and three runs scored.

Senior David Ditmer posted the other multi-hit effort for the Serpents and finished a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and drove in another.

Wachsmuth’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a double, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Once again, the Serpents drew 11 walks.

Nelms picked up the win, allowing no runs on two hits over three innings with four Ks and a walk.

Carlin’s offense was paced by a 2-for-2 performance at the plate by senior Ethan Davis, who scored one run.

Sophomore Alex Donston nailed a hit in his only AB and scored run, senior Gabriel Doxey finishing 1-for-2.

Harris scored a team-high two runs, the Railroaders driving in two of their six scores – junior Hunter Graves and Ross closing with an RBI.

Ross also scored a run for Carlin.

Pahranagat Valley

Carlin’s scores from Tuesday’s doubleheader versus Pahranagat Valley have not been recorded.

Up Next

The Railroaders will be back in action with a twin bill against Wells, first pitch against the Leopards set for 2 p.m. Monday, in Carlin.

