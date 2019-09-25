CARLIN — On Friday, the Carlin football team tasted victory for the first time in nearly a month.
After opening the season with a 20-0 forfeit win in the second quarter on Aug. 23 at Round Mountain, the Railroaders were blasted in each of their next-two contests — falling 54-12 on Sept. 6 at Smith Valley and following with a 62-14 home loss on Sept. 13 against Tonopah.
In their Division 1A Northern-East opener, the Railroaders stopped a two-game skid with a 28-12 victory over Independence.
After a scoreless first quarter, Carlin struck first.
In the second period, the Railroaders went up 6-0 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Toby Pinnell to senior John Henderson.
From the air, Carlin went back to work on the ground.
Junior Josh Urie scampered 36 yards for a rushing touchdown, the Railroaders adding another TD on the ground by Pinnell — who used his legs rather than his arm for a 30-yard scramble.
Carlin’s domination of the line of scrimmage continued, the Railroaders’ final score of the game taking place in the third quarter, Pinnell rushing to paydirt for the second time from 19 yards.
The Railroaders were 2-for-4 on two-point conversions.
Independence’s offense came nearly exclusively from its sophomore quarterback, No. 11.
He scored each of the Colts’ touchdowns on the ground, rushing 11 times for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns with a long of 51 yards.
Sophomore No. 50 carried eight times for 77 yards.
At the final horn, the Railroaders wrapped up their league opener with a 28-12 win.
“The offensive linemen had their best game of the season,” said Carlin head coach Hunter Thomsen.
Pinnell accounted for three touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for two TDs — one from 30 yards and another from 19.
He finished 6-for-8 in the passing game for 65 yards, rushing for 74 yards on 14 carries.
Urie led Carlin with 101 rushing yards on 18 totes with a 36-yard touchdown.
Henderson was also effective offensively, catching five passes for 55 yards with a 26-yard TD and rushing 10 times for 78 yards, leading the team with 133 yards from scrimmage.
Defensively, the Railroaders were paced by 11 tackles and three sacks from freshman Quinton Henderson.
John Henderson closed with nine tackles, as did Pinnell — sophomore Quincy Doxey finishing with eight stops and junior Chris George adding seven tackles and a sack.
*The Railroaders forced three turnovers, the variety of which and the players who made the takeaways not reported.
For the Colts, No. 11 was everywhere on defense as well — making a game-high 19 stops and recovering a fumble.
He was followed by 14 stuffs and a forced fumble by No. 50 and 10 tackles from No. 52.
No. 60 picked off a pass and returned 20 yards and pounced on a fumble recovery.
Up Next
The Railroaders (2-2 overall, 1-0 in league) will face a daunting task at 7 p.m. Friday, in Carlin, hosting Eureka (3-1 overall) in the Vandals’ league opener.
The Colts (0-2 overall, 0-1 in league) will host Owyhee (1-2 overall, 0-0 in league) in the Braves’ 1A Northern-East opener at 1 p.m. Friday, at Independence High School.
The Braves are coming off a 48-14 forfeit loss at Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho), a 58-0 win at Sho-Ban (Fort Hall, Idaho) and a 66-14 home loss to Tonopah — stats not posted for any of the contests.
