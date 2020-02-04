Railroaders drop final home game, 72-44

CARLIN — Despite the Eureka boys basketball team’s struggle to score in a 48-28 loss Saturday, in Owyhee, the Vandals put up plenty of points Friday night.
The Railroaders dropped their final their final home game of the season by a final score of 72-44, Eureka sweeping the season series.
On Jan. 10, the Vandals won the first matchup of the year by 49 points in a 60-11 defensive clinic.
In the Railroaders’ last home game of the season, senior John Henderson led Carlin with 10 points and added three rebounds and an assist.
Freshman brother Quinton Henderson tallied eight points, six boards and a pair of takeaways.
Junior guard Toby Pinnell finished with seven points, a team-best four steals and two rebounds.
In his final home contest, senior Austin Sexton scored six points and jerked down a team-high 13 rebounds.
Carlin’s offense was rounded out by five points from sophomore Quincy Doxey, who posted three rebounds and a swipe.
Up Next
The Railroaders (1-14 overall, 1-8 in league) will play the first of their remaining three road games against the Bulldogs (4-15 overall, 2-6 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.
McDermitt won the first meeting 54-37 on Jan. 17, in Carlin.