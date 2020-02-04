Railroaders drop final home game, 72-44

The Railroaders are 0-4 in league play, while the Lady Railroaders are 0-3 in the Division 1A East — both coming off losses to Eureka and McDermitt. The Lady Railroaders’ best chance for a victory will take place in the next contest, hosting Jackpot (1-7 overall, 0-3 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin. Following the girls, Carlin’s boys will face an uphill battle against the Jaguars (9-2 overall, 3-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Thursday.