Railroaders fall to 0-7 in league opener at Lund

CARLIN — When the Carlin boys basketball team steps on the floor Thursday in its home league opener, the Railroaders will be looking for their first victory of the season.

Carlin fell to 0-7 on the year and 0-1 in league play of the Division 1A East with a 67-42 road loss Tuesday, at Lund.

Despite the 25-point defeat, senior John Henderson posted a solid performance — leading the Railroaders with 20 points and adding five rebounds.

Senior Austin Sexton neared double figures with eight points and tacked on seven boards.

Junior Josh Urie finished with three points and three rebounds, sophomore Alin Carl notching three points and a board.

Sophomore Quincy Doxey led the attack on the glass with 12 rebounds and scored two points.

The offense was capped by two points from freshman Quinton Henderson — who snagged four boards — and two points by junior Chris George, who tallied two rebounds.

The Railroaders (0-7 overall, 0-1 in league) will open their home league slate versus Owyhee (6-6 overall) in the Braves’ 1A East opener at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin.

