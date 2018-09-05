VIRGINIA CITY – A perennial football power in the Division 1A North had no trouble Friday afternoon.
The Virginia City Muckers scored all six of their touchdowns against Carlin on the ground, forcing three turnovers on the defensive side of the ball and rolling to a 46-0 victory over the Railroaders.
The onslaught hit early, Virginia City building a 22-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Muckers ran over, through and around the Railroaders en route to a 343-yard rushing attack on 42 carries for an 8.2-yard average.
Senior Wyatt Pieretti led the way for the Muckers with 173 rushing yards on 13 carries, three of which he took to the end zone.
Senior Tabor Fletcher racked up 95 yards on 12 totes with two touchdowns, and junior Aiden Gamble tacked on the final rushing TD for Virginia City.
The Muckers rarely threw the ball, needing not pass to score or move the chains.
Gamble finished 3-for-6 for 42 yards, Fletcher catching two balls for 21 yards and junior CJ Wamke hauling in a 21-yard reception.
Fletcher also wreaked havoc on defense, tying Pieretti for the team high with 11 tackles each.
Takeaway machine.
With two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Fletcher was responsible for all three of Carlin’s turnovers.
Seniors Cameron Steele and Dexter Yago made 10 tackles apiece for the Muckers, Steele recording two sacks.
Junior Austin Peevers also dropped the quarterback for a sack.
Of Virginia City’s six touchdowns, five were followed by a two-point conversion – Fletcher catching two and running for one, Pieretti finishing two with rushes.
The Railroaders (1-1) will look to rebound on the road, playing at 1 p.m. Saturday against Smith Valley (0-1), which was trounced 44-8 on Aug. 24, in Eureka (1-1).
*Carlin did not report stats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.