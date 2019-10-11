Coming off a 28-12 victory in its league opener against Independence, the Carlin football team could not duplicate the result on homecoming. Eureka rolled into town for its 1A Northern-East opener and handed down a 50-14 beating on Sept. 27. The Railroaders (2-3 overall, 1-1 in league) will play the Braves (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.