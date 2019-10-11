CARLIN — On Saturday, the Carlin football team’s league record rolled to north of .500 in a lopsided win.
The Division 1A East victories have been separated by a loss.
Carlin won its league opener 28-12 over Independence on Sept. 20 but followed with a 50-14 loss to Eureka.
The Railroaders moved to 2-1 in league with a 78-42 victory on the road at Owyhee.
Carlin’s offensive onslaught was a balanced effort, the Railroaders ripping off 546 yards of total offense — rushing for 339 yards and passing for 205.
Junior quarterback Toby Pinnell was efficient, completing 9-of-14 passes for 205 yards with three touchdowns.
He also rushed for 41 yards and two TDs, accounting for five-total touchdowns.
Senior John Henderson caught six balls for 121 yards and two scores.
Junior Josh Urie rushed for 190 yards and two TDs, also catching two passes for 57 yards.
Freshman Alex Ramirez also hit the century mark on the ground, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown.
He also snagged a 27-yard touchdown through the air.
On the defensive side of the football, Henderson finished with eight tackles and scored his third touchdown of the game — going the distance after an interception.
Sophomore Quincy Doxey notched seven tackles and forced a fumble.
Up Next
The Braves dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league and will host Wells (1-3 overall, 1-0 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.
The Railroaders (3-3 overall, 2-1 in league) will return to 1A East action against the Leopards at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Wells.
