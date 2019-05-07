OVERTON – The West Wendover boys track and field team took eight points from the Grant Bushman Invitational, six coming from one athlete.
At Moapa Valley High School, junior Cory Ratliff threw his way to third place – ripping off a 121-foot-11-inch toss in the discus.
The other-two points for the Wolverines came from a collective effort, West Wendover placing seventh in the 4x800 relay – juniors Zach Smith and Jonathan Mendoza and sophomores Andres Cervantes and Omar Rodriguez combining for a time of 9:42.50.
West Wendover ranked 18th in the boys team standings.
In the 3200 meters, Smith placed 14th with a two-mile time of 12:44.84 and finished 15th in the 1600 meters on a one-mile run of 5:12.22 for a personal record.
Cervantes rounded out the top-20 of the 400 meters with a time of 58.75 seconds.
Girls
The Lady Wolverines did not gain any team points during the large meet, but sophomore Jennifer Collazo posted several solid performances in a variety of events.
In her sprints, she dashed to 15th place in each – clocking 14.11 seconds in the 100 meters and closing the 200 meters in 29.21 seconds.
She also posted a 15th-place finish in a field event, spanning 12-feet-11-1/2-inches in the long jump.
In the 400 meters, freshman Martha Pantalakis ranked just outside the top-20 in 21st with a time of 1:21.02.
Up Next
Despite being a northern team, West Wendover will attempt to qualify its athletes for state in the Division 2A South regional meet on Friday and Saturday, at Moapa Valley High School, in Overton.
The top-three finishers in each individual event and relay will earn a berth in the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on May 17-18, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
