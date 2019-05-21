LAS VEGAS – Both the West Wendover boys and girls teams finished outside the top-10 of the standings during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, but that didn’t mean a state title wasn’t going home with the Wolverines.
Of West Wendover’s 18 team points — the Wolverines ranking 11th in the boys standings — 12 points came in one event.
Junior Cory Ratliff nailed down the state championship in the discus with a massive effort, unleashing a 147-foot-10-inch bomb for the title and a personal record.
He was joined in the event by senior teammate Gunnar Carter, who also set a PR on the final throw of his high school career, finishing fifth with a distance of 118-feet-7-inches.
The Wolverines — junior Jonathan Mendoza, sophomore Andres Cervantes, junior Zach Smith and sophomore Omar Rodriguez — finished fifth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:25.28.
Smith qualified for state in the 3200 meters and crossed with a two-mile time of 11:26.07 for seventh place.
Girl
Singular.
In the girls standings, West Wendover closed in a tie for 12th place with four points — the state team comprised of one athlete.
Sophomore Jennifer Collazo qualified for state in two events.
She placed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-5-3/4-inches and finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.82 seconds.
Congratulations to Cory Ratliff on a beat of a throw for the state championship in the discus and congrats to all athletes who qualified for the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.