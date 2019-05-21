{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – Both the West Wendover boys and girls teams finished outside the top-10 of the standings during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, but that didn’t mean a state title wasn’t going home with the Wolverines.

Of West Wendover’s 18 team points — the Wolverines ranking 11th in the boys standings — 12 points came in one event.

Junior Cory Ratliff nailed down the state championship in the discus with a massive effort, unleashing a 147-foot-10-inch bomb for the title and a personal record.

He was joined in the event by senior teammate Gunnar Carter, who also set a PR on the final throw of his high school career, finishing fifth with a distance of 118-feet-7-inches.

The Wolverines — junior Jonathan Mendoza, sophomore Andres Cervantes, junior Zach Smith and sophomore Omar Rodriguez — finished fifth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:25.28.

Smith qualified for state in the 3200 meters and crossed with a two-mile time of 11:26.07 for seventh place.

In the girls standings, West Wendover closed in a tie for 12th place with four points — the state team comprised of one athlete.

Sophomore Jennifer Collazo qualified for state in two events.

She placed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-5-3/4-inches and finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.82 seconds.

Congratulations to Cory Ratliff on a beat of a throw for the state championship in the discus and congrats to all athletes who qualified for the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

