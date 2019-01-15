LAS VEGAS – Following a 64-53 victory Thursday against Eldorado, Elko’s offense took a major slide Friday night against Mojave.
The Rattlers overcame a 25-22 deficit at halftime, outscored the Indians 33-18 after the break and rolled to a 55-43 victory.
Never mind the fact Mojave entered the game without leading scorer Chris Jackson (21.1 points per game), the Rattlers had more than enough athleticism and players step up to combat an Elko offense that went ice-cold from the floor and turned the ball over too many times.
Both teams struggled to score to start the ballgame, the first bucket coming more than two and a half minutes into the contest.
Elko senior Ronin Rowley broke the stalemate with an offensive put-back with 5:25 on the clock.
Mojave knotted the contest on its next possession with a pull-up jumper by senior DJ Smith.
Freshman Michael Klekas spun out of a double team and dropped a turnaround hook for the Indians, but Elko did not stop the ball up top and senior Damon McDowell penetrated for an easy layup.
The teams traded turnovers, senior Joe Simpkins making a steal and finding senior Alex Klekas for a bunny, Elko leading 6-4.
McDowell worked free inside for another easy score, but Michael Klekas grabbed an offensive board and finished – giving the Indians an 8-6 advantage.
After multiple turnovers by each team, the Rattlers tied the game on a takeaway and drive to the hoop by senior Arus Woods.
Rowley stepped outside and knocked down a three, giving Elko an 11-8 lead.
The Indians stole the ball and Alex Klekas beat Mojave’s defense down the floor for a finish, his second field goal opening a 13-8 lead.
The Rattlers shot an airball three that was snagged by McDowell and put home – giving him six points in the first quarter – Mojave pulling to within three with 20 seconds on the clock.
With five seconds remaining and inbounding the ball under Mojave’s basket, the Indians threw the ball in and sophomore Sean Klekas ripped a three – the clock going off – but Elko awarded the basket at the buzzer.
After one, Elko led by six at 16-10.
The Indians’ lead grew to eight on a scoop in the lane by Alex Klekas, and Rowley made a free throw after Mojave was whistled for an offensive foul for a nine-point cushion.
The Rattlers trimmed the lead to six with a three by Woods, but Sean Klekas bounced a pass through a defender’s legs and found Simpkins ahead of the pack for a layup on the other end.
Mojave answered with a corner three by junior Dante Ingram, and the Rattlers cut the deficit to three on a backdoor cut by senior Saquevian Williams.
Ingram then drove the baseline and kicked to Woods for a deuce, the Indians’ advantage knifed to one at 22-21.
The Indians were sped up by the Rattlers and continued to turn the ball over, and Mojave took its first lead of the contest with less than two minutes remaining in the half on a bank shot by Williams – capping a 9-0 streak.
Rowley set a solid screen and allowed Michael Klekas to come away free and regain the lead for Elko at 23-22 with a little more than a minute on the clock.
With a bucket on the left block, Rowley pushed the Indians to a three-point lead with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
After losing its lead, Elko regained the high side and led 25-22 at halftime.
The advantage was gashed to one on a drive by McDowell to start the third period, who then nullified the deficit with an Elko turnover on a lazy pass – McDowell reaching double figures and giving the Rattlers a 26-25 lead.
Elko found some good looks but failed to covert shots, but Alex Klekas gave the Indians their first points of the frame – more than three minutes gone by in the third – from an offensive rebound and finish for a 27-26 lead.
McDowell packed the Rattlers back in front, creating space and scoring his sixth point of period.
Senior Isaiah Harper pushed the lead to 30-27 with a pair of free throws, but the Indians passed the ball to perfection – sophomore Jake Zeller hitting Michael Klekas for a deuce – slicing the deficit to one at 30-29.
However, the Indians would not score for the remainder of the frame – going another 3:30 of scoreless ball.
Mojave finished the period on a 5-0 run – McDowell tallying consecutive buckets for double figures in the period – the Rattlers’ athleticism wearing Elko down, forcing turnovers and creating ice-cold shooting with tired legs from distance and the Indians coming up empty on golden opportunities at point-blank range.
Woods made a free throw to close the frame – the Rattlers outscoring the Indians 13-4 in the quarter – McDowell topping the Indians 10-4 in the period by himself.
Going to the fourth, Elko trailed by six at 35-29.
The Indians appeared to earn a goaltend on the break – no call made as the Mojave defender wiped the ball off the backboard – Elko opening the fourth period with an officiating mistake.
A spin move by Ingram pushed Mojave’s lead to eight at 37-29.
Senior Cooper Jones blocked a shot from behind but Harper grabbed the loose ball and finished an And-1 plus the free throw, the Rattlers going up double figures at 40-29.
Michael Klekas scored the Indians first points of the final frame after a drought that lasted more than three minutes and 6:30 dating back to the third, the offensive put-back giving him double figures and cutting the deficit to nine with 4:49 on the clock.
Woods scored inside from a timeout – giving him 10 points – pushing the lead back to 11.
Ormond gave the Rattlers their largest lead of 13 with a strong drive, but the Indians fed the rock Michael Klekas on the block for a deuce.
Rowley trimmed the deficit to 10 with a free throw – answered with a deuce by Williams – but Rowley stepped back and stuck a triple, cutting the margin to nine at 46-37 with 2:22 remaining.
The Indians allowed Ormond and offensive board and finish, Harper driving to the hole for a deuce, Mojave back up 13.
Harper worked free on the weak side for another bucket and a 52-37 lead, 15 points the largest difference of the contest.
Alex Klekas hit a step-back three for the Indians, but Harper tallied a free throw on an Elko technical – giving him double digits and eight in the frame – McDowell hitting two free throws.
Sean Klekas rattled home his second three of the game, but Mojave outscored Elko 33-18 in the second half and pulled away for an easy win by a final score of 55-43.
McDowell led all scorers with 18 points – notching 12 in the second half and leading the Rattlers with eight rebounds – joined in double digits by 10 points from Woods.
The Indians finished with three players in double digits – led by 12 points apiece from Rowley and Michael Klekas – Alex Klekas finishing with 11 points.
Michael Klekas grabbed a game-high 11 boards, Rowley snagging 10 rebounds – each finishing with a double-double – Alex Klekas collecting six boards and leading the Indians with two steals.
Woods scored eight points for the Rattlers, Williams and Ormond each added six, Ingram dropped five and Smith finished with two on the first field goal of the game for Mojave.
Williams led the Rattlers defensively with four takeaways and two blocks.
Sean Klekas’ six points all come by way of two 3s – topping the roster with three assists – and Simpkins rounded out the scoring for the Indians with a deuce.
