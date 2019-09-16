SOUTH TAHOE, California — For the Spring Creek football team, the third time was the charm.
After dropping a pair of close, winnable contests in back-to-back weeks due to ill-timed and costly mistakes, the Spartans righted the ship and made sure their record didn’t dip to 0-3 at South Tahoe.
On Friday night, Spring Creek dominated the line of scrimmage and won their first game of the season the old-fashioned way — ground and pound.
After falling behind 7-0 against the Vikings — South Tahoe scoring on its opening drive with a touchdown pass from junior Jake Tarwater to junior receiver Gio Morales — the Spartans went to work.
Spring Creek dominated the second and third periods, bruising its way to a 36-21 victory.
Following Morales’ opening-possession touchdown, the Spartans tied the game with a little razzle-dazzle.
Junior Grant Brorby received the football on a sweep, the Spartans calling an RPO (run, pass option) — Brorby going with the latter choice.
He tossed a 49-yard touchdown to wide-open senior receiver Kyle Owsley, junior Kyler Lulay tying the game with an extra point.
The Spartans began to assert their dominance at the point of attack, running off a 15-0 second quarter.
Senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie accounted for both second-quarter scores, calling his own number on a two-yard keeper that was set up by a 31-yard run down the left sideline by senior running back Reed Westwood.
Guthrie’s second touchdown came on a read-option keeper, rolling 30 yards after faking a sweep to Owsley.
Lulay kicked a PAT for one of the conversions, adding a two-point conversion for the other.
At the break, the Spartans led 22-7 and went looking for more.
In the third quarter, Spring Creek took a 29-7 lead with a 26-yard swing pass to junior Aiden Painter — who made the first man miss and turned on the jets down the left sideline as defenders took poor angles to the football — Lulay adding the extra point.
Guthrie lofted a corner fade to Owsley near the end of the third quarter and gave the Spartans a 36-7 lead with an 11-yard play-action bootleg to the right pylon for his third rushing touchdown of the night, Lulay nailing his fourth PAT in as many tries.
After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Spring Creek’s defense settled in and did not allow a point in the second or third periods.
South Tahoe scored an insignificant pair of TDs in the fourth quarter, Tarwater connecting twice with touchdown passes to junior receiver Mason Hage.
The Spartans — after two near wins — picked up their first victory of the season by a final score of 36-21.
“We did a pretty good job of running the ball against them,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “We didn’t have the penalties that killed our drives like we did in the first-two games. We had some penalties early, but we overcame them.”
Guthrie finished 6-for-8 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown, rushing 10 times for 74 yards and three scores.
Westwood spearheaded the ground attack, leading the Spartans with 105 yards on 17 carries.
In some rare carries, junior Q Boyd racked up 46 yards on four totes — including a 22-yard pickup deep in the Spartans’ own territory in the fourth quarter.
Owsley caught two passes for 76 yards — one going for 49 yards to the house from Brorby’s touchdown pass — Painter snagging two balls for 28 yards with a 26-yard TD.
For South Tahoe, Tarwater completed 22-of-31 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions — each pick made by senior Devin Holmes for the Spartans.
“We got a little bit of pressure on him but not as much as we wanted,” Tournahu said. “He missed some big passes that could have been scores, but he overthrew his receivers a little bit. They didn’t take advantage of those situations, or it could have been a different game.”
Hage led the Vikings with nine catches for 173 yards and two TD receptions, Morales catching seven balls for 81 yards with a touchdown.
On the ground, South Tahoe sophomore running back James Adams picked up 105 yards on 22 attempts.
Defensively, junior Zach Simms led Spring Creek with 10 tackles — Boyd following with nine stops, a sack and a forced fumble.
Junior Bear Browne notched six tackles and senior Brandon Yates added five stuffs.
Junior Tristen Thomsen sacked Tarwater once, and senior Ethan Lulay — who is finally getting healthy after a broken neck last season and a preseason ankle injury — also forced a fumble.
Holmes, Westwood and senior Nick Ortega finished with four tackles apiece.
Up Next
The Spartans (1-2 overall, 1-2 in league) will play a non-league contest on the road at 7 p.m. MST on Friday in Rigby, Idaho.
