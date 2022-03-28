Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational results

SPARKS — On Friday and Saturday, several Elko County athletes made notable performances against schools from across all divisions.
At the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, Spring Creek ranked its girls second with 158 points — Elko finishing 13th with 48 points.
On the boys side, the Spartans posted a 12th-place finish with 60 points — the Indians rounding out the top-15 with 56 points.
Boys
40-yard dash — 10. Spring Creek junior Chace Valtierra, 5.25 seconds.
800 meters — 6. Elko senior Philip Neff, 2:11.70. 10. Spring Creek sophomore Nathan Morrill, 2:14.96.
1600 meters — 8. Spring Creek junior Joel Herman, 4:50.66. 10. Morrill, 4:56.19.
110-meter hurdles — 6. Elko junior Ayden Whiting, 18.02 seconds. 7. Spring Creek senior Josh Billat, 18.70 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 8. Whiting, 45.90 seconds.
Discus — 6. Elko senior Trapper Steilman, 128-feet-10-inches. 7. Spring Creek senior Wyatte Bradley, 128-feet-3-inches. 9. Elko junior Liam Moore, 119-feet-4-inches.
High jump — 8. (Tie) Spring Creek junior Klayten Piippo, 5-feet-10-inches. 9. (Tie) Spring Creek senior Kayden Boyle, 5-feet-8-inches.
Pole vault — 4. Spring Creek junior Jake Bradford, 11-feet. 7. Spring Creek junior Tarron Metz, 10-feet-6-inches.
Long jump — 7. Spring Creek senior Dylan Dunn, 19-feet-1/2-inch.
Triple jump — 6. Whiting, 38-feet-10-1-/2-inches.
4x100 relay — 6. Elko (sophomore Quentin Williams, sophomore Jacob Aguirre, junior Chris Amaya and senior Andres Cervantes), 47.33 seconds. 7. Spring Creek (Valtierra, sophomore Austin Reasbeck, sophomore Christian Dorame and senior Jacob Marizza), 47.34 seconds.
4x200 relay — 6. Elko (Cervantes, Amaya, Williams and senior Jarett Taylor), 1:37.97. 8. Spring Creek (sophomore Michael Dorame, junior Blaze Howard, Boyle and Marizza), 1:38.57.
4x400 relay — 10. Elko (junior Esteban Perez, junior Landon Lenz, junior Caden Wallace and senior Keian Lostra), 4:03.64.
4x800 relay — 1. Spring Creek (Bradford, junior Liam Hamilton, sophomore Nathan Thomas and Herman), 8:48.12. 4. Elko (Neff, Wallace, Lenz and sophomore Braylon Baggett), 9:14.88.
1200-400-800-1600 distance-medley relay — 5. Elko (sophomore James Fericks, Neff, Wallace and Baggett), 12:12.49. 7. Spring Creek (senior Braden Fisher, junior Logan Syme, Morrill and senior Dillyn Sanchez), 12:26.38.
Girls
100 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Payge Walz, 12.57 seconds.
200 meters — 1. Walz, 26.61 seconds.
400 meters — 9. Elko sophomore Abi Ramirez, 1:04.09.
800 meters — 4. Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson, 2:38. 6. Elko junior Carly Nielsen, 2:41.34.
1600 meters — 7. Munson, 5:47.67. 10. Nielsen, 5:52.78.
3200 meters — 7. Elko sophomore Reese Hatch, 13:10.75. 10. Elko freshman Lilianna Haynes, 13:27.74.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 14.93 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 3. Elko junior Tyra Christean, 51.47 seconds. 4. Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick, 52.00 seconds.
Long jump — 1. Walz, 16-feet-5-3/4-inches. 5. Dimick, 15-feet-1-inch. 6. Spring Creek senior Hayden Youngblood, 15-feet-1-/2-inch.
4x100 relay — 4. Spring Creek (junior Arena McDermott, senior Jaleesa Woo, freshman Jacey Lindquist and Youngblood), 53.83 seconds.
4x200 relay — 5. Spring Creek (Woo, junior Macey Reed, junior Avery Beatty and McDermott), 1:57.81.
4x400 relay — 5. Spring Creek (sophomore Aubrey Dawson, Reed, freshman Gabriell Bradley and freshman Ryan Youngblood), 4:36.84. 6. Elko (freshman Lindsey Johns, Haynes, sophomore Emely Castaneda and junior Dalyla Gaytan), 4:37.35.
4x800 relay — 3. Spring Creek (sophomore Brianna Perchetti, Ryan Youngblood, Reed and Munson), 10:47.08. 4. Elko (Nielsen, Haynes, sophomore Arowyn Potter and Hatch), 10:54.32.
1200-400-800-1600 distance-medley relay — 4. Elko (Hatch, Johns, Castaneda and Gaytan), 14:21.95.
Up Next
The Elko and Spring Creek junior varsity programs will compete Friday in the Battle Mountain Invitational, while Spring Creek’s varsity team will take part in the Galena Invitational on Saturday — Elko’s varsity athletes competing Saturday in the 3A League Meet (Truckee, Wooster, Elko and Hug) at Hug High School, in Reno.