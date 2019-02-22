RENO – With three different tournaments for the Elko County teams – taking place at four-different locations – basketball aplenty was readily available in the Reno area for regional action.
1A Girls
The Wells girls basketball team finished with the fourth and final seed from the East for the 1A West-East regional tournament, drawing West No. 1 Virginia City in the quarterfinal round.
The Lady Leopards were bounced from the regional tournament Thursday with a 53-31 loss to the Lady Muckers, at Wooster High School.
2A Girls
Also closing with the final berth to the regional tournament, No. 6 West Wendover made an early exit from the 2A North girls tourney.
The Lady Wolverines were eliminated with a 58-37 loss to No. 3 Battle Mountain, on Friday, at Sparks High School.
2A Boys
As of late Friday night, the West Wendover boys basketball team had not played a regional contest.
The Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed for the 2A North boys tournament after a tiebreaker with No. 2 Incline, each team beating the other once in the regular season.
The Wolverines were slated to play No. 5 North Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, at Sparks High School.
West Wendover swept the season series two games to none, blowing out the Lakers 69-38 on Jan. 4, in West Wendover, earning a more difficult win of 69-52 on Jan. 25, in North Tahoe.
The winner of the 2A North regional semifinal earns a spot in the 2A state tournament and a berth in the regional championship.
