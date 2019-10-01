FALLON — When a team loses a leader and one its best athletes — regardless of sport — the squad can either fold like a cheap suit or come together and use a next-person-up mindset and perform well anyway.
To the Elko girls golf team’s credit, the Lady Indians have chosen Option B.
After junior Gabby Bement’s withdrawal from Monday’s tournament in Dayton with a back injury, the Lady Indians regrouped and brought out the best in their respective games — taking second place and falling just three strokes from their third win of the season.
Was it luck to do so well without their No. 1 golfer?
Could the Lady Indians string together another respectable effort without Bement?
Relax, sit back and Chilz.
On Tuesday, Elko not only equaled its performance — the Lady Indians bested it and then some.
Elko overhauled Truckee and won Fallon’s tournament with a collective round of 391 — using a score-friendlier course and continuing to play well — shaving 15 strokes from its Monday tally of 406.
The Lady Indians held off Truckee by nine strokes, the Lady Wolverines following their Monday 403 with a smooth 400 on Tuesday.
“The girls really stepped up and played great,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
“Without Gabby, it was really important for everyone to play their best.”
Currently, Elko leads Truckee by three points for the regional championship race — the Lady Indians posting three wins and a pair of second-place finishes.
The Lady Wolverines have won two events, ranked second on Tuesday and tallied a pair of thirds to open the season.
Fallon jumped to third in Tuesday’s tourney with its best finish of the season on its home course with a total of 422, Spring Creek slipping to its lowest finish of the year at 435 for fourth place.
South Tahoe stayed in fifth with a team score of 472, and Fernley remained in sixth with a round of 480.
Despite Truckee posting the individual champion for the fifth straight tournament — Ryan Flynn obliterating the competition with a 73 for a 15-stroke win — Elko senior Chilz Negrete came up huge for the Lady Indians with a career-best 88 for second place in the tournament.
“Chilz started off with a birdie on (hole) one. She came up big and set her personal best by five strokes,” Sarbacker said.
She was followed by a 91 from senior teammate Caresse Basaraba — who tied for third and fourth with Fallon’s Addie Smith — a back-nine tiebreaker yielding a 47-46 score in favor of Smith, rounding out the medals.
You have free articles remaining.
“Caresse didn’t have her best stuff today, but she did a great job of grinding it out,” said Sarbacker.
Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram led the way for the Lady Spartans with a fifth-place 95, followed by a pair of 97s from Truckee’s Annika Thayer and Lowry’s Bailey Hayes for a sixth and seventh-place split.
Lowry’s Angelina Martinez ranked eighth overall with a round of 98, and Elko sophomore Julianna Lozano blew away her personal record with a ninth-place 99 — giving the Lady Indians three girls in the top-10 for the second straight day.
“Chilz and Julianna picked a perfect day to have their personal bests,” Sarbacker said. “They came up huge for us.”
The top-10 was capped by matching scores of 101 from South Tahoe’s Jenna Shortridge and Lowry’s Katelyn Hales.
Spring Creek sophomore Jaedin Martinez served as the team’s No. 2 golfer — senior Rachel Merwin forced to withdraw from the tournament Tuesday with a wrist injury — Martinez notching a total of 109, which matched Merwin’s No. 2 card for the Lady Spartans during Monday’s round in Dayton.
Junior Jordan Maher finished with Spring Creek’s No. 3 score at 112 strokes, and Elko junior AJ Anthony closed out Elko’s top-four scoring with a day of 113.
“AJ was under the weather today but, like Caresse, she grinded it out,” Sarbacker said.
Elko’s non-qualifying team scores were capped by a 118 from freshman Reganne Wakefield and a 122 by junior Katrina DeGuzman.
In non-qualifying totals, Spring Creek’s Holland Miller shot a 119 and teammate Elexia Mauer wrapped up with a 121.
*Spring Creek coach Kage Walker was unavailable for comment.
Up Next
With five Division 3A North tournaments down, three remain.
The teams will compete will compete in another back-to-back next week, teeing off at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Golf Club at Fernley and at 9 a.m. Wednesday during Lowry’s tournament at Winnemucca Golf Course.
In place of South Tahoe’s canceled tournament due to weather, North Valleys’ tourney will take place Monday, Oct. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.