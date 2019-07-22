BOULDER CITY — For the Division 3 Little League champs, it was 0-2 and barbecue.
After getting walloped 18-0 Thursday in four innings by Paseo Verde, the Ruby Mountain 10-12 All-Stars’ stint at the Nevada State Little League Tournament came to a close Friday night.
Against Reno Continental — unlike the game versus Paseo Verde — Ruby Mountain played the large-city team well for all but one inning.
The difference in the contest proved to a be a seven-run frame in the second for Reno Continental, which ousted Ruby Mountain from the state tourney by a final score of 10-3.
Reno Continental struck first and was struck first, a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded opening a 1-0 lead for the home team.
Consecutive lead-off walks in the home half of the second painted trouble for Ruby Mountain, Reno Continental loading the bases once again with a single.
On the next at-bat, an RBI single gave Reno Continental a 2-0 advantage.
With the bases still juiced, a grand slam to right field rolled the lead to 6-0.
The mountain grew to 8-0 with back-to-back RBI singles with two outs.
In the top of the third, Ruby Mountain made a push to get back within striking distance.
Wyatt Sandoval led off with a base knock, Travis Monett following with a single.
Justin Sanchez followed with a double up the middle — driving in Sandoval — Monett crossing on RBI base knock to center field by Chase Marrott.
Ruby Mountain led off the top of the second with four of its six hits for the game, but an error on the base paths killed the momentum.
A runner was picked off at third, followed by a groundout and a popup to short — ending the threat.
Ruby Mountain notched its first clean inning in the bottom of the third, Marrott recording an out at second base with a force and Monett ending the frame with consecutive strikeouts with runners on first and second.
In the top of the fourth, Ruby Mountain cut the lead to five with a sacrifice fly by Sandoval that sent in Norman House.
Reno Continental gained the run back in the home half, scoring on a wild pitch for a 9-3 lead.
Ruby Mountain fell one-two-three in the top of the fifth — twice on Ks — and Reno Continental pulled the straw that broke the camel’s back in the bottom of the fifth, another passes ball opening a seven-run cushion.
It was another three-up, three-down frame for Ruby Mountain in the top of the sixth — ending the tournament with a strikeout, a groundout and a punchout — Reno Continental winning the elimination game 10-3.
Monett led Ruby Mountain with two hits (2-for-3) and scored a run.
Ethan Kraintz and Sanchez each finished 1-for-3 with a double, Sanchez’s driving in a run.
Marrott went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Sandoval closed 1-for-3 with a run scored and House scored the last run for Ruby Mountain on a passed ball after drawing a walk.
Ruby Mountain — 002 100 0 — 360
Reno Continental — 170 11 X — (10)(13)0
State Tournament Results
Summerlin South defeated Paseo Verde 11-2, but Paseo Verde eliminated Reno Continental with a 20-9 whipping.
In the all-South championship, Paseo Verde got its revenge Sunday — battling from behind.
Against Summerlin South, Paseo Verde twice came back from two-run deficits — including in the sixth inning — forcing extra innings.
In the seventh, Paseo Verde scored a run and took the state championship by a final score of 6-5.
