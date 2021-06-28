Reno Rodeo crowns champs

RENO — Saturday night was the culmination of the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West.
Capping off a nine-day experience, the Reno Rodeo — after not having an event in 2020 — returned and provided plenty of fast runs, big scores and some heart-stopping wrecks.
All-Around Cowboy
When the dust settled, Marcus Theriot was named the All-Around Cowboy — earning $3,057 in the team roping and the steer wrestling.
Heading for partner Jim Ross Cooper, Theriot qualified for the short-go of the team roping — the duo catching their first two steers in 12.1 seconds.
In the final round, Theriot and Cooper roped their steer in 6.9 seconds — splitting fifth in the round and each claiming $333 — sharing sixth in the average with a three-steer tally of 19-flat for another $2,562.
In the steer wrestling, Theriot earned $163 for an eighth-place tie in the second round with a time of 4.5 seconds.
Bareback Riding
The bareback riding was decided by a single point, the title snagged by Tilden Hooper.
Hooper was the high-man back in the event with a two-horse total of 170.5 points — which included a tie for the first-round win with a score of 87 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Cougar Country for $4,854 and a sixth-place split of 83.5 in round two for $733 — possessing a three-point lead entering the short round.
Aboard Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ “Ted,” Hooper marked 84 points in the final for a sixth-place check of $250.
His big payday came in the average, spurring three horses for $8,243 — fending off second-place three-horse score of 253.5 by a single point.
Altogether, Hooper raked up $14,080 from the Reno Rodeo alone and leads the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $97,634.69 in earning for the 2021 season.
Clayton Biglow, the 2019 world champion, scratched 89 points from the mane of Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s “Girl Crush” for the short-go victory and collected $1,650 on the ride — grabbing $3,022 for fourth in the average with a three-horse score of 249.5 points.
Steer Wrestling
Two-time world champion Hunter Cure — who nailed down the gold buckles in 2013 and 2015 — came from behind to win the Reno Rodeo for a remarkable fourth time.
Going to the short-go in second place with a two-steer tally of 8.8 seconds — trailing 2017 world champ Tyler Pearson’s two-round total of 8.2 seconds — Cure dialed up the heat and split the victory in the final round with a blazing run of 4.3 seconds, sharing the short-go victory with two-time world champion (2016, 2018) Tyler Waguespack.
On Pearson’s last run, he went farther down the arena — placing sixth with a time of 5.1 seconds — Cure claiming his fourth set of Reno spurs with a three-round total of 13.1 seconds, Pearson taking second with a three-steer total of 13.3 seconds.
Cure placed in all three rounds — sharing seventh in the first round with a 4.7 second run for $855, matching his 4.3 for a share of fifth in round two for $2,322 — Waguespack and Cure each adding $1,272 in the short round.
In the average, he claimed $8,431 — walking out of the arena and Reno with $12,880 in his pockets.
He climbed to 12th in the PRCA world standings with $23,904.25 for the season, now chasing what would be his sixth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Team Roping
Of all the champions crowned Saturday night, few — if any — had more breathing room than team ropers Derrick Begay and Cory Petska.
Thanks to some no-times, a few longer runs and their high-call position — Begay and Petska simply made a practice run on their final steer.
Going to the finals with a two-steer time of 10.1 seconds — possessing nearly a full-second lead — the Arizona cowboys had already placed on each of their first two steers with a times of 5.4 and 4.7 seconds.
They placed tied for seventh in the first round — each winning $613 — and followed with a fourth-place split in round two for another $3,284.
On their last run, Begay and Petska — the 2017 world champion heeler — had 7.6 seconds to rope their final steer.
Begay made sure he did not break the barrier, ran his horse up into position and rolled the steer through the bend — Petska doing what he does with a picture-perfect two-foot catch.
The clock read 6.4 seconds for third place in the short-go for $903 per man.
In the average, their time of 16.5 seconds on three head earned another $9,064 — giving Begay and Petska $13,864 apiece from the Reno Rodeo.
Begay is now eighth in the PRCA heading standings with $28,835.29 in earnings, and the victory vaulted Petska from outside the top-50 all the way to 22nd with $16,390.33 on the year.
The fast time of the short-go went to a pair of Jasons.
Jason Stewart — doing the heading — and Jason Duby on the heel side won the final round with a time of 5.5 seconds for $1,378.
Stewart and Duby climbed from 11th to fifth in the average with a three-steer time of 18.5 seconds for a $4,335 check.
Saddle Bronc
Like Cure, saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith had to claw a rung from second to first in the final round.
Entering with a two-horse score of 168.5 points, Smith trailed high-call CoBurn Bradshaw’s absurd total of 176 points by 7.5 points.
Drawing Rosser Rodeo’s “California Dreamin,” Smith was in perfect time with the horse — which scored 20 points on each side for a total of 40 points — spurring for a rider score of 43 points.
With a score of 83 points, he ranked fourth in the final round for $600 and moved to first with a three-horse total of 251.5 points for $8,023.
Bradshaw struggled to find a rhythm on top of Bridwell’s “Momas Boy” as the horse swapped directions and rarely kicked in the same fashion more than once — only scoring 74.5 points and finishing with a three-horse mark of 250.5 points for second in the average.
At Reno, Smith won a total of $10,495 and jumped to ninth place in the PRCA world standings with $36,030.98.
Layton Green tore off the highest-marked ride of the final round, scoring 85 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s “Spring Tunes” for $1,650 and jumping to sixth in the average with a three-round score of 243 points for $1,337.
Tie-Down Roping
Young gun Justin Smith came out barrels blazing on his Saturday run in the tie-down roping.
Despite facing a two-tenth deficit with a two-calf time of 18.2 seconds — chasing a pair of 18-flats set by Michael Otero and Chris McCuistion — Smith was the aggressor and blew through his final calf.
He made a sharp neck catch and owned the animal on the ground, spinning on his tie in 8.5 seconds.
The run not only jumped Smith to first, he remained there — Otero going long with a 10.1 and McCuistion taking a no-time — winning the short-go and easily capturing the average title by 1.2 seconds with a three-calf total of 26.7 seconds.
After splitting third for $3,216 in round one with a time of 8.9 seconds, Smith grabbed another $1,392 for the short-go victory.
With the average check of $8,876 and his round money, Smith won $13,484 in Reno and is now in position for his first appearance at the WNFR — currently ranking 13th in the world with $34,458.02 in earnings for the season.
Women’s Breakaway Roping
For the first time, women got to show off their roping skills during the Reno Rodeo — competing in the breakaway roping.
The rest of the field — not named JJ Hampton — was competing for second place.
Hampton obliterated the competition with her roping ability and her aggressiveness, taking and making quick throws.
She won all three rounds — opening with a time of 2.7 seconds in round one for $1,872, stepping up her game with a time of 2.0 for another $1,872 on her second calf and pulling off the clean sweep with a matching 2-flat in the short-go for $918.
With a three-calf total of 6.7 seconds, she locked up the average victory by 1.6 seconds for a $2,809 check.
In Reno, Hampton racked up $7,471 — the job paying the equivalent of more than $4 million per hour at that pace.
Barrel Racing
The barrel racing came down to an absolute knife fight, a horse fight.
Hailey Kinsel — the three-time reigning champion of the world — and her horse, Sister, put on a show for the ages in the short-go.
Without giving the official word, Kinsel and her palomino mare likely broke the arena record — a standard-sized pattern — absolutely blitzing the barrels and the ground, charging up the fans with a time of 16.74 seconds for $3,470.
Coming from the second call, Kinsel went to the lead with a three-pattern total of 50.94 seconds.
Fast, but not so fast.
Wenda Johnson — the high-call cowgirl — had 17-flat to win the average outright and 17.01 seconds to create a tie atop the leaderboard.
Done and done.
Johnson — riding the bay horse Macgyver Moonflash — had something to say about the outcome.
Turning the left barrel first, Johnson and “Mac” were smooth and fast around all three cans — notching their second-straight sub-17 with a time of 16.99 seconds.
Winning second in the round, they finished first in the average with a three-round time of 50.92 seconds — beating Kinsel and Sister by two-hundredths of a second for the big prize.
Johnson won took second in the first round with a time of 17.08 seconds for $4,016 and added $4,685 to their cause with a round-winning 16.85 the second time out.
With $2,603 in the short-go and $7,027 for the average title, Johnson and her bay rolled off $18,331 in earnings from Reno.
*The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings have not been updated since June 22.
Bull Riding
The bull riding was the return story of JB Mauney.
The $7 million cowboy — which largely came from competing in the Professional Bull Riders events — has battled injuries, confidence issues as of late.
His head should be filled with nothing but good thoughts, and his body probably aches a little less after winning both rounds of the Reno Rodeo.
In round one, he made the highest-marked ride of the entire rodeo — scoring 89 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s No. 516 for $9,430.
In the short-go, he rode Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s “C Smoke” away from his riding hand — fighting back to the middle several times — booking a short-go victory of 87.5 points for $1,700.
In the average, only current PRCA world champion and two-time defending All-Around cowboy Stetson Wright came within 8.5 points of Mauney’s two-bull total of 176.5 points.
Mauney won $9,790 for the largest average check at Reno, earning a rodeo-best $20,920 for the week.
Nevada Cowboys
Jade Corkill
Fallon heeler Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion — placed third in the second round of the team roping behind partner and two-time world champion Clay Smith with a time of 4.6 seconds for $4,466 apiece.
Hank Filippini
Battle Mountain’s Hank Filippini won $3,055 for splitting fourth place in the steer wrestling, matching Bridger Anderson’s time of 4.3 seconds in round two.
Wyatt Denny
Minden bareback rider Wyatt Denny placed on two of his three horses.
Denny tied for sixth place in round one with a score of 84.5 points for $824 and qualified for the short-go.
He made his highest-marked ride of the rodeo in the final round, scoring 85 points and sharing fourth place for $475.
Denny finished seventh in the average with a three-horse mark of 246.5 points for $1,099.
Mitch Pollock
Winnemucca bronc rider Mitch Pollock made his first ride count, splitting seventh in the first round with an 82-point ride for a $624 check.
Sterling Lambert
Fallon bull dogger Sterling Lambert qualified for the short-go in the steer wrestling — entering the final round in a three-way tie for 10th place — but his horse ran wide and his steer moved right up against his hazer’s horse and set up, resulting in a no-time.