Reno Rodeo crowns champs

Cure placed in all three rounds — sharing seventh in the first round with a 4.7 second run for $855, matching his 4.3 for a share of fifth in round two for $2,322 — Waguespack and Cure each adding $1,272 in the short round.

In the average, he claimed $8,431 — walking out of the arena and Reno with $12,880 in his pockets.

He climbed to 12th in the PRCA world standings with $23,904.25 for the season, now chasing what would be his sixth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Team Roping

Of all the champions crowned Saturday night, few — if any — had more breathing room than team ropers Derrick Begay and Cory Petska.

Thanks to some no-times, a few longer runs and their high-call position — Begay and Petska simply made a practice run on their final steer.

Going to the finals with a two-steer time of 10.1 seconds — possessing nearly a full-second lead — the Arizona cowboys had already placed on each of their first two steers with a times of 5.4 and 4.7 seconds.

They placed tied for seventh in the first round — each winning $613 — and followed with a fourth-place split in round two for another $3,284.