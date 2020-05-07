Rice howls with Wolves: Spring Creek senior commits to play soccer at Walla Walla University

SPRING CREEK — Fortunately, Spring Creek senior Noah Rice was unaffected athletically by COVID-19.
He was able to finish his last year of soccer with the Spartans in the fall and did not have his season cut short by the virus, which enabled him to showcase his talents and gain some looks from colleges and universities.
While the coronavirus did stop his official visit, he still made up his mind.
Rice has elected to play at the next level for Walla Walla University, in College Place, Washington.
In 2019, the Wolves — an NAIA program — posted a 3-15 overall record and finished 1-12 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“The coach called me in March,” Rice said.
He was supposed to make a visit, but he was “unable to make the trip due to coronavirus” said Rice’s mother, Kimmi Muguira.
Muguira said the coach was “really persistent” in his pursuit of Rice, who took a virtual tour of the school before making his decision.
“We’ll make the trips to all his games,” said Rice’s dad, Eriz Muguira. “My vacation days always went to watching his games. I’m pumped.”
During his high school career, Rice played a variety of positions on both sides of the ball — seeing ample time at forward, serving as a striker, but making the transition to a defensive-heavy role in the back end as a senior.
“They want me to play as a central defender,” Rice said.
When asked to compare playing on the top or in the back and which he prefers, Rice said he probably likes defense more.
“I feel like there is more pressure on defense, because if someone scores on you — that’s on you — it feels worse,” he said. “I have the body for defense, especially on corner kicks.”
While Rice served as a stopper, he also showed the ability to net balls on the other end of the field.
“When the coach watched his film, he said he ‘knew (Noah) played defense but he saw him scoring all the time,’” Kimmi Muguira said.
Rice’s versatility is “one of the reasons he’s there,” said Spring Creek head coach Tanner Rios.
While at Walla Walla, Rice will study computer engineering because he said he “loves to work with computers and programming.”
Coaches’ thoughts
Rios said Rice is one of the “most fun kids to have.”
“He’s a great student, a great kid and he has the skills to succeed,” Rios said. “He’s coachable and he’ll listen.”
Elite FC head coach Alonso Lujan, who coached Rice for five seasons, said he can name a “ton of good things about Noah.”
“He’s a kid everybody wants on their team. He has skills, heart and he’s the last to give up. Physically, he has the speed and the strength — he’s strong. He has a lot of potential,” Lujan said. “I wish him the best of luck, and he will have great things come to him. This is just a good start. It won’t be a hard transition for him to the college level, and it won’t be hard for him to catch up. With the virus, everyone will be starting from zeros.”
Former Spring Creek head coach Leaf Knotts said Rice’s biggest asset is his versatility.
“Down the middle — whether he’s on defense or offense — he’s a threat. He has the skills and the talent. He just needs that extra bit of coaching to step up to the next level, and he has to get out of here to find it,” Knotts said. “He will have to be disciplined — not that he isn’t already — and that’s in school, in practice and during his games.”
Spring Creek assistant coach Forest Knotts said he has coached Rice for the last three years on the varsity.
“Noah always had to be accounted for by the other team, no matter where we put him,” Forest Knotts said. “He takes orders without a question, and if he has a question — he pulls you off to the side and figures it out. He played all over the field — except for goalie — and he always took on a challenge, which paid dividends.”
High school career
Rice was a huge component for the Spartans on both sides of the ball, playing to an honorable mention for the league awards.
Unselfishly, he put his team ahead of himself — transferring to defense in order to give Spring Creek its best chance to win during his senior season.
Although, he played considerable time on the offensive side of the field as well.
Rice led Spring Creek with 12 goals — tying for sixth in the league — adding an assist.
In 20 games, Rice scored a goal in nearly half of them — putting the ball in the opponents’ frame in nine contests.
He posted two or more goals in three matches, tying for his season high with a pair of scores in the Spartans’ 5-0 home win over Truckee on Aug. 30, 2019 — Spring Creek’s first-ever victory against the Wolverines — a 2-1 road victory at North Tahoe on Oct. 12, 2019, and once again in a 6-0 home rout of Lowry on Oct. 22, 2019.
Rice closed his career with a goal in a 2-2 tie against Elko on Nov. 1, 2019, during the Spartans’ senior game.
As a junior, Rice gained his first of two straight honorable mentions for the Division 3A North awards.
No Spring Creek player did a better job of putting the ball in the net than Rice — who scored 11 more goals than any other Spartan — draining a team-best 14 goals.
Rice booked three multi-goal games during the year, including a season-high three scores for a hat trick on Oct. 13, 2013, against Incline.
His two-goal contests came in back-to-back games on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, 2018, against Lowry and Fallon.
During his sophomore season — his first year on varsity — Rice netted three goals and dished a pair of assists.
Looking forward
“I’m excited about being able to play still,” Rice said. “My first year, I just want to prove that I can adjust to the college level. I could see it playing out for years to come, maybe moving to something to bigger.”
Congratulations to Noah Rice on his high school career and best wishes as he steps on the pitch for Walla Walla University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!