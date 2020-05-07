Rice howls with Wolves: Spring Creek senior commits to play soccer at Walla Walla University

While at Walla Walla, Rice will study computer engineering because he said he “loves to work with computers and programming.”

Coaches’ thoughts

Rios said Rice is one of the “most fun kids to have.”

“He’s a great student, a great kid and he has the skills to succeed,” Rios said. “He’s coachable and he’ll listen.”

Elite FC head coach Alonso Lujan, who coached Rice for five seasons, said he can name a “ton of good things about Noah.”

“He’s a kid everybody wants on their team. He has skills, heart and he’s the last to give up. Physically, he has the speed and the strength — he’s strong. He has a lot of potential,” Lujan said. “I wish him the best of luck, and he will have great things come to him. This is just a good start. It won’t be a hard transition for him to the college level, and it won’t be hard for him to catch up. With the virus, everyone will be starting from zeros.”

Former Spring Creek head coach Leaf Knotts said Rice’s biggest asset is his versatility.