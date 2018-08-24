FALLON – A much-anticipated, season-opening football game between the Spring Creek Spartans and the Fallon Greenwave was a one-sided statement Friday night.
Coming off three-consecutive losses to the Spartans, including two in the playoffs, the Greenwave put everyone in the Division 3A North on notice – they’re legit.
Fallon turned the game into a running clock in the first half, building a 48-0 lead and rolling to a 48-6 victory.
Spring Creek’s season-opening drive started at the 30-yard line and immediately went backward, the Spartans called for a holding penalty and a motion penalty.
On 2-and-27, senior Brock Gilligan connected with junior Ryan Thurston to gain back half of the necessary yardage.
A third-down down pass could have been caught was dropped as the receiver went down for the ball.
Fallon junior Brock Richardson returned the punt across midfield to the Spring Creek 40, and the Greenwave went into a hurry-up offense.
A four-yard tote was followed by a swing pass to the 27-yard line, and senior Reid Clyburn took the next play to the house – cutting back across the grain for the touchdown.
The extra point gave the Greenwave a 7-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Spring Creek’s ensuing drive began with consecutive carries by sophomore Reed Westwood, but the Fallon defense stuffed the 3rd-and-4 carry right at the line of scrimmage.
On third down of Fallon’s next drive, elusive junior quarterback Elijah Jackson broke outside contain and rushed for a first down to the Spring Creek 31.
Richardson received a swing pass to the left and ran to inside the Spring Creek 10, and Jackson swung around on a bootleg for a walk-in touchdown on the ground.
The PAT was true, and Fallon jumped to a 14-0 advantage.
Spring Creek went with sophomore Jeff Guthrie at quarterback for its third offensive drive, but progress was halted with a couple short carries and an incomplete pass.
Following a punt, Fallon took over on the Spring Creek 44 and went the distance in one play – a pass down the sideline coupled with a run-over defender and a tip-toe job down the paint.
Hold the phones.
The Greenwave were called for a 15-yard penalty, the points coming off the board.
Spring Creek’s defense stiffened and nearly forced a turnover, a deflected pass bouncing off the hands of junior safety Ethan Lulay.
Fallon backed up the Spartans to their own 10-yard line with a punt, and Spring Creek was dropped for a five-yard loss.
Consecutive rushes advanced the ball near the original line of scrimmage, but the Spartans were forced to punt for the fourth time in the first quarter.
The Greenwave gashed the heart of the Spring Creek defense up the middle on the first play of the drive, but senior Hunter Buzzetti drilled the ball carrier for a one-yard loss on second down.
Following a six-yard carry, Clyburn torched the Spartans once again – taking a straight hand-off to pay dirt from 15 yards.
The extra point extended Fallon to a 21-0 lead right at the beginning of the second period.
Spring Creek’s next possession began with its best starting field position, all the way out to the 46-yard line.
The Spartans’ first play of the drive nearly ended in disaster, Guthrie’s pass bouncing off his intended receiver’s hands and was nearly picked off.
Westwood set up 3rd-and-5 with a five-yard carry, and the sticks were moved for the first time by the Spartans with a pass from Guthrie to junior Kyle Owsley.
Westwood picked up five yard on two carries, but the Spartans faced 4th-and-4 after a short rush.
Spring Creek left the offense on the field and the pass fell short and incomplete for a turnover on downs.
Fallon took over and backed up with a holding penalty and was called for another on the next play – nullifying a near-40 yard catch and run by Richardson.
The next play went long and it stood, Jackson firing a deep shot – senior Trey Rooks making a catch just inside the boundary for a 35-yard gain.
The Wave picked up a first down on two carries, and Richardson took a second-down carry 15 yards for his first touchdown of the season – definitely not his last.
The kick gave Fallon a 28-0 lead.
Following a short kick, the Spartans began their drive near midfield.
Westwood advanced the ball on the ground to Fallon territory, but the Spartans were forced to punt – Westwood driving the Wave back to their 11-yard line.
Jackson fired another deep ball to midfield that was hauled in for another big-gainer, but Fallon was called for another personal foul and sent the Wave back to their own 6.
Brock. Richardson.
He broke one, two, three tackles and was then off to the races for a 94-yard gut punch.
The scoreboard exploded to a 35-0 running-clock lead with 3:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Spring Creek’s next drive went from bad to worse, an intended pass winding up in the hands of Fallon junior Ethan Andrews.
Jackson nearly picked up a first down with his legs, and the Wave left the offense on the field on 4th-and-1.
Good move, because Richardson ripped off a 36-yard burst to the zone.
The extra point was missed, but the lead rolled to 41-0.
Spring Creek almost found its first points of the year – Lulay returning the kick and finding only one man to beat – but the man was Richardson.
The Spartans set up shop at the 47-yard line, but Fallon shoved them backward to a 4th-and-20 plus.
Fallon went to the locker room with a 41-0 lead.
To add insult to injury, the Spartans had to kick to start the third quarter.
Clyburn, Jackson, Richardson.
Clyburn churned his legs for multiple first downs on the ground, Fallon gaining another first down through the air to Richardson.
With the mercy rule in effect, Fallon showed no mercy.
Jackson connected with Richardson near the back corner of the end zone for a 21-yard strike.
Richardson’s fourth touchdown of the ballgame was followed by a PAT for a 48-0 lead.
The Spartans were forced to kick on their next possession, and third quarter began to fly by with the running clock.
Spring Creek stopped Fallon on its drive, senior Chance Bailey forcing and nearly recovering a fumble and Nicholas Ortega making a nice stop on third down.
Fallon ripped off a low-liner punt that rolled all the way to the Spring Creek 10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Spartans flipped the field with one play, Guthrie playing pitch and catch with Gilligan, who snagged the ball and ran all the way to the Fallon 15 before being reeled in by Richardson after a 75-yard gain.
Guthrie capped the quick drive with a nine-yard carry for Spring Creek’s first touchdown of the season, making the score 48-6.
Lulay’s PAT was partially blocked and was unsuccessful.
Fallon was forced to punt and Guthrie made a play for the Spartans on the first play of their drive, dropping the snap but regaining his composure and hooking up with Buzzetti in the flat for a 15-yard gain.
Trailing 48-6, the Spartans went for a conversion on 4th-and-6 but the pass bounced around and was picked off by a Fallon defender with 1:18 on the clock.
The Greenwave went into victory formation and kneeled on the ball, starting the season with a bang – avenging three-consecutive losses to Spring Creek with a 48-6 statement to the rest of the Division 3A North.
Fallon improved to 1-0 and will play a rivalry game at 7 p.m. Friday in Fernley.
The Spartans (0-1) will attempt to rebound in their first home game of the season, hosting Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday in Spring Creek.
