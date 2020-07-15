× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Although the venue has changed, the National High School Finals Rodeo will still take place.

Originally slated for July 19 through 25, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the event was canceled — temporarily — but thankfully, the Lazy E Arena stepped up and gave the once-disappointed qualifiers a second chance from July 17 through 23, in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Elko County qualified eight contestants — including four state champions — across a multitude of events.

Riley Roderick

Jiggs’ Riley Roderick — competing for the Wells Rodeo Club — locked down the state title in the tie-down roping, also winning the average at the state rodeo.

He entered in a five-way tie for first and never placed lower than second on any of his three calves at state — taking second on his first and second runs with times of 14.39 seconds and 12.73 seconds, respectively.

In the short-go, Roderick spit the wraps on his state crown with a time of 12.73 for the round win and the average championship with a three-run total of 47.65 seconds.

He also qualified for nationals in the steer wrestling, finishing third in the year-end standings — the top-four making it the big show.

After a pair of no-times at state, he threw his steer in 14.63 seconds for second place in the short round and fourth in the average.

Charlie Wright

Charlie Wright — son of J.M. Capriola Co. owners John and Susan Wright — is a state champion in the bareback riding.

Wright bucked off his first horse at the state finals but raked some hair from his second and third horses.

He won each of the final-two rounds with scores of 66 and 70 points — closing the short-go with a bang and slamming the door — claiming the average win with a two-horse tally of 136 points.

At nationals, he will compete in two events — also qualifying in the bull riding.

In the bulls, Wright was the runner-up for the state title — despite not making a qualified ride at the state rodeo.

Brock Feyder

Brock Feyder was the 2019-2020 state champion in the boys cutting.

In a five-man field of cowboys who scored points during the season, four entered state with 130 points each.

Coming down to the wire, the three works at state settled the dispute.

Feyder tied for the round win in the first go with a score of 143 points, finishing second in the second round with a tally of 144.

He picked a good time to break out his best stuff, winning the short-go and matching the best total of the rodeo with a total of 145 points.

In the average, his three-herd mark of 432 points bested all comers by eight points.

Logan Jones

Spring Creek’s Logan Jones has had the dead-on eye and a smooth trigger finger.

He qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in two events, shooting his way in both.

Jones won the state championship in the trap shoot, posting a score of 18 points — notching a margin of victory of 3.5 points ahead of second place.

In the rifle shoot, he tallied a score of 218 points — finishing third in the event.

National Qualifiers

In total, Elko County posted eight national qualifiers in 12 events.

Syerra Silva

Lamoille’s Syerra Silva will also compete in a pair of events at the NHSFR, courtesy of two third-place finishes.

Silva ranked third in both the barrel racing and the pole bending.

In the barrels, a knocked-down can in round one cost her a state title — also sparking a fire — after entering state in a three-way tie for the lead.

On her last-two runs, she finished second in the second round with a time of 18.055 seconds and lit up the stopwatches with a short-go winning 17.787.

She ranked eighth in the average with a three-pattern time of 58.998 — despite packing a five-second penalty from round one.

As for the poles, Silva entered state in third place and held her position with clean runs.

Her longest time came in round one for third place in 22.425 seconds, but she blistered the weave in 21.55 seconds in round two for a second-place finish.

In the short-go, Silva ranked third with a time of 22.047 — placing second in the average with a total time of 66.022 seconds on three runs.

Lexi Carter

In another of the more competitive events of rodeo, Spring Creek's Alexus "Lexi" Carter took care of business in the goat tying and earned the fourth and final berth to the NHSFR.

Entering state in fifth place, she needed to move up a spot.

After a fifth-place, 9.9-second run in the first round — there was still work to be done.

Carter ranked eighth on her second goat with a time of 10.07 seconds, but she surged late and closed the show with her fastest run of the rodeo in 9.04 seconds for third place in the short-go.

The average was her saving grace, earning third with a three-run time of 29.01 seconds for the fourth qualification to Guthrie.

Hank Whitaker

Wells’ Hank Whitaker split second place in the saddle bronc riding.

Without reaching the eight-second whistle at the state rodeo, he matched second place with 18 points during the regular season.

Chandler Green

Riding for the Elko County Rodeo Club, Chandler Green finished third in the bull riding.

At state, he did not make a qualified ride but still split third place with a total of 20 points during the regular season.

Well Done

Congratulations to Riley Roderick, Brock Feyder, Charlie Wright and Logan Jones for their state championships, to all qualifiers of the National High School Finals Rodeo and best of luck on the biggest stage at the Lazy E Arena.

Up Next

Follow the action of the Cinch National High School Finals Rodeo live and on-demand through RidePass by signing up at ridepass.com.

For more information on schedules, draws and results — visit nhsra.com.

