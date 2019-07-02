RENO — He’s not from Nevada, but he has family ties among the rodeo elite.
During the 100th anniversary of the Reno Rodeo, Lefty did things right.
Visalia, California’s Lefty Holman claimed the average win Saturday in the saddle bronc riding, an event that has strong roots in the Silver State.
Joe Marvel — the 1978 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion, five-time Nationals Finals Rodeo qualifier and three-time Reno Rodeo champion (1977, 1983, 1984) — is Holman’s great-uncle.
Marvel also won the NFR average in 1974 as a 19-year-old rookie.
Holman’s mother, Sally Freeman, is Marvel’s sister.
Holman’s aunt, Quincy Freeman, married Elko steer wrestler and five-time NFR qualifier Dakota Eldridge in 2018, the couple living in Reedley, California.
“Yea, Lefty is my nephew. His dad is my half-brother from my mom’s first marriage,” Quincy Freeman said. “Everyone thinks he’s my cousin or something.”
If the family scenarios aren’t confusing enough, Marvel’s daughter, MaryAlice, is married to Hanes Holman — no relation but possessing the same last name as Reno’s champion.
At the Reno Rodeo, Lefty Holman placed in two of three rounds — splitting fourth in the second round with a score of 85.5 points for his first check worth $1,005.
In the top-12 championship round, he hoed 89.5 points out of Big Bend Rodeo’s “Kool Toddy” and placed second in the short-go, collecting another $1,250.
He entered the final round in third place with a two-ride total of 166 points — four points behind co-leaders Allen Boore (Axtell, Utah) and Joe Lufkin (Sallisaw, Oklahoma).
Holman climbed the mountain and overtook the lead — the big check coming for the work he compiled on three horses — his total of 255.5 points topping the average by half of a point and racking up $5,025.
He narrowly fended off 2018 world champion bronc rider Wade Sundell (Boxholm, Iowa), who set an arena record Saturday night — winning the short-go with a 92-point ride on Flying 5 Rodeo’s “Spring Planting.”
Sundell took second in the average with a three-horse total of 255 points.
In total, Holman hauled home $7,280 from the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West.
With the win, the 20-year-old bronc stomper is now in position for his first appearance at the NFR – currently 15th in the PRCA world standings with $39,651.65 in earnings.
Reno Rodeo Champions
All-Around Cowboy
Daylon Swearingen, of Rochelle, Georgia, was the only Reno Rodeo contestant who qualified for the final round in multiple events — making it back in a tie for 11th and 12th in the bareback riding and entering the short-go in seventh place of the bull riding.
He earned $832 for seventh place in the average of the bull riding on one animal, scoring 80.5 points for seventh place in the first round ($784).
In the bareback riding, he split fifth place four ways in the first round with an 83 for $572.
In total, Swearingen earned $2,187 in Reno and was awarded some of the most-coveted spurs in the sport.
Bareback riding
Weatherford, Texas’ Leighton Berry entered the final round as the high-man back — holding a half-point lead — and he stayed on top.
With a two-horse total of 169.5, Berry added a third-place ride of 82.5 in the short-go on Flying U Rodeo’s “Comanchero” and claimed the average win with a two-point cushion of 252 points on three rides for $5,418.
At Reno, he won a grand total of $10,051.
Steer Wrestling
Like Berry, Milan, Minnesota’s J.D. Struxness went to the final round in first place and remained there when the dust settled.
In an event that pitted the cowboys against some of the toughest steers imaginable in a rodeo the magnitude of Reno, Struxness drew into the better end of the stock and took advantage.
Riding into the box Saturday with a two-head time of 8.8 seconds for a .6 lead, he made a textbook run of 5.5 seconds and placed third in the round — adding to his tie for the victory in round two and fifth-place effort in the first round — topping the average by .4 seconds for a three-round total of 14.3 seconds and a check for $6,087.
When all the money was tallied, Struxness stacked up $11,822 in Reno winnings.
Team Roping
After nearly winning the rodeo with partner Travis Graves, 12-time NFR qualifier and two-time PRCA world champion header Chad Masters (Cedar Hill, Tennessee) pulled off the victory with heeler Joseph Harrison (Overbrook, Oklahoma).
The duo solidified the third event in a row that was won by the high-call back, Masters and Harrison entering the final round tied for the lead with Brenten Hall (Stephenville, Texas) and Chase Tryan (Helena, Montana), each team roping their first-two steers in 11-seconds flat.
In the short-go, Masters took a safe start at the barrier and ran the steer midway down the pen — making a slick catch around the horns — leaving the rest to Harrison, who wasted no time.
As the steer rounded the bend, Harrison flirted with a crossfire and nailed two feet on the first-legal jump.
Shortening things up on the back side from what would have been a seven-something, the flag dropped in 6.3 seconds — which was exactly the time needed to remain in first place — Masters and Harrison claiming the average by one-tenth of a second with a three-head tally of 17.3 seconds.
Second place was split two ways at 17.4 seconds by David Key (Stephenville, Texas) and Rich Skelton (Llano, Texas) and Oakdale, California’s Ryan Reed and Wyatt Hansen.
Masters and Harrison won $6,747 apiece in the average and $7,371 each for the entire rodeo.
Tie-Down Roping
The biggest come-from-behind effort for a Reno Rodeo title was tied down by San Angelo, Texas’ Ty Harris.
He entered the short-go of the tie-down roping in sixth-place with a two-run total of 19.8 seconds, coming on runs of 10.6 and 9.2, sharing eighth in the second round for a check of $189.
How did he pass the top-five men?
Answer: A little help from miscues, tough calves, missed lops and a whole lot of firepower.
In the final round, Harris knocked a start at the barrier and laced a quick catch around the neck.
He handled his slack correctly — keeping the calf on its feet — blowing through the animal on the ground with a blazing flank and tie; just like he has done thousands of times in practice and from the post.
His final run of 7.7 seconds was the fastest of nine performances and every slack, winning the short-go for $1,378.
Harris charged from the middle of the pack and to the head of the leaderboard with a three-run time of 27.5 seconds for $6,527 in the average and $8,094 in total at Reno.
Barrel Racing
Always one of the closest, fight-to-the-end events in the world of rodeo, the barrel racing proved to once again be a matter of hundredths of a second.
Springer, Oklahoma’s Ivy Hurst entered the top-12 round with a two-run time of 34.47 seconds — drawing up second-out on the ground — holding a slim lead of .08 seconds over second place.
In the short round, Hurst – the first-round winner with a time of 17.14 seconds ($3,311) — ripped off the second-fastest run of the week and stopped the clock for a second-place time of 17.11 for another $1,839.
Her three-run total of 51.58 seconds gained some separation ahead of second place and won the average for a check worth $4,967.
Altogether, she won $10,5111 in Reno.
Bull riding
For those who follow rodeo, the name Sage Kimzey (Broken Bow, Oklahoma) is synonymous with winning.
The five-time running PRCA world champion bull rider notched his first victory in Reno.
The bull riding is the only event of the Reno Rodeo that is a two-round average, a long and a short round.
Kimzey entered the final round in second place with a score of 85.5 points ($4,506), but he added the highest-marked ride of the week on his final bucker.
Aboard Diamond G Rodeo’s “Magic Dave,” Kimzey exploded for a 90.5-point performance — winning the average with a two-bull tally of 176 points — earning another $6,237.
For the rodeo, he won $12,543 — earning the most money of any competitor at the Reno Rodeo.
2020 Reno Rodeo
Mark the calendars for the next year, as the 101st annual Reno Rodeo will take place from June 18-27, 2020.
