ELKO – After a few scoreless frames of baseball Friday, the Elko baseball team took control in the middle innings and pulled away from Spring Creek in the series opener.
The Indians tallied five runs in the bottom of the fourth and added four runs in the sixth inning, Elko taking the first contest of a three-game slate by a final score of 10-2.
Spring Creek was retired in order in the top of the first inning – senior Austin Marin fielding consecutive groundouts at shortstop and junior pitcher Colby Tiner shutting down the frame with a strikeout – the Spartans returning the favor in the bottom half, senior pitcher Max Shanks starting a one-two-three frame with a punchout and forcing groundballs to junior Cameron Dockery at third and senior Brock Gilligan at short.
In the top of the second, all the Spartans managed was a one-out single to short by senior Hunter Buzzetti – Spring Creek grounding out to senior Brycen Kelly at first and flying out to senior Kohl McIntosh in right field.
For the second inning in a row, the Indians fell in order in the bottom half – seeing just five pitches – senior left fielder Clay Campbell catching a fly ball, Shanks tossing to first after a grounder to the mound and senior Jay King knocking down a ball at first and stepping on the bag.
The Spartans went three-up, three-down in the top of the third – Tiner striking out the first-two hitters (dropped-third strike, out at first) and Marin catching a popup at short.
He led off the bottom of the third and reached on an error at third base, advancing to second on a groundout.
Senior Christian Quintana poked a single to right field and placed runners on the corners, and senior Cooper Jones dropped down a bunt – darting down the line and loading the bases without a throw made to any base.
The first run of the contest came on a bases-juiced walk, senior Kaleb Martinez watching a ball in the dirt with a full count and driving in Marin.
Spring Creek escaped the inning with an official’s-ruling double play – Gilligan making a force at second base and earning a ruling that the slide kept him from making a throw to first.
He led off the top of the fourth with a base knock to center field, but Tiner struck out the second batter with a looking K.
A dribbler back to the mound should have turned two and closed the frame, but the throw to second was high and wound up in the outfield – the error ruled as an E1.
The second out was recorded by Tiner’s third K – this time swinging – and the inning closed with a catch in right field by McIntosh on a well-struck ball.
Kelly wore a pitch to the elbow protector in the leadoff spot of the bottom half.
He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Lincoln Ratliff, and McIntosh also took first on an HBP.
The bases were crammed by a single from Marin in the hole between third and short, Gilligan making a great play to keep the ball from reaching the outfield grass and momentarily saving a run.
Spring Creek struck down the lead runner with a force-out at home, Shanks taking a grounder and tossing to Buzzetti – two away.
With the bases still loaded, Quintana watched ball four with the count full – earning an RBI and crossing McIntosh.
Elko’s margin reached three as Marin was awarded a base on a balk.
The biggest knock of the contest came off the bat of Jones, lining a two-run base knock to left field – scoring junior Rolando Acosta and Quintana – the Indians taking a 5-0 lead.
Jones did what Jones does, steal bases.
He took second and then darted for third, scoring on an RBI single by Martinez down the line in left field.
Runners were placed on the corners with a base knock by Tiner – a popup falling in a hole in shallow-right field – but the Spartans stopped the bleeding with a groundout to Dockery at third base.
Spring Creek was unable to make a dent in the deficit in the top of the fifth – falling in succession – grounding out to Tiner, flying out to Acosta at second base and lining out to Marin.
The Spartans overcame consecutive two-out errors in the bottom of the fifth – Marin reaching on a dropped ball in center field and Acosta taking advantage of a throwing error from third – stranding the runners with a big strikeout by Shanks.
In the top of the sixth, Campbell drew a leadoff walk and scored on an RBI single up the middle by Gilligan – who advanced to second on the throw to the plate – Spring Creek pulling to within 6-1.
An error at short placed runners on the corners, and Gilligan plated the second run for the Spartans – despite the Indians turning a 6-4-3 double play.
Buzzetti roped a double to left field with the count full after a seven-pitch battle, but the inning ended with a popup to Kelly in foul ground near first.
The Indians made another two-out rally in the bottom half after a looking strikeout by Shanks and a groundout to Gilligan at short.
Tiner nailed a double to left field, followed by a single from Kelly on a ball that bounced short and stayed fair along the third-base line.
Ratliff ripped an RBI base knock up the gut – scoring sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller – and advanced to second on the throw.
Kelly and Ratliff each scored on a two-run grounder through the hole between second and short by McIntosh.
McIntosh stole second base and also swiped third, tallying the final run of the game on an RBI single by Marin to the right side.
Elko grabbed an eight-run lead with a four-run, two-out flurry.
Tiner fanned the first hitter in the top of the seventh, but junior Tanner Knudsen reached on a throwing error from third base.
The second out was notched with a looking K, and a fly out to Acosta at second ended the ball game.
Elko improved to the 13-3 with a 10-2 victory in the series opener, dropping Spring Creek to 12-4 in league play.
The Indians had three players bat 2-for-4 – Jones driving in two runs and scoring another, Marin scoring twice and driving in a run and Tiner finishing with a double.
For Spring Creek, Gilligan hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored – Buzzetti finishing 1-for-3 with a double.
No other Spartans managed hits in the contest, players not named Gilligan or Buzzetti batting a combined 0-for-18.
Campbell scored Spring Creek’s other runs.
McIntosh tied Jones for the game high with two runs scored, also batting 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Quintana finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, Ratliff going 1-for-3 and driving in a run and scoring once.
Martinez drove in a pair of runs and hit 1-for-3, and Kelly closed 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Tiner was efficient, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk – earning the complete-game win – tossing 62 strikes against 28 balls with 19 first-pitch strikes against 28 batters.
In defeat, Shanks gave up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 5-2/3 innings.
SPRING CREEK – 000 002 0 – 243
ELKO – 001 504 X – (10)(11)3
Up Next
The series will close with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.