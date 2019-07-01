CARLIN — Spring Creek and Elko sports always seem to put on a show when facing each other no matter the level, age, or sport it may be.
The 9-11 Little League Baseball All Stars proved this trend to be no different in an elimination game Friday night of the 9-11 District 3 Little League Baseball All Stars tournament in Carlin.
An instant classic saw Ruby Mountain walk off on Elko by a final of 15-14 in a game that worked deep into night not just because of the large run count.
Elko played the role of the road team in the contest and was able to tack on a run in the top of the first off of Ruby Mountain starting pitcher TJ Welch.
A two-out RBI single by Liam Van der Westhuizen scored leadoff hitter Ethan Wakefield and Elko had a 1-0 lead after a half inning complete.
Quickly responding to the adversity, Ruby Mountain also got their leadoff man on in the home half of the first in Bridger Jolly, who eventually came in to score on an error.
Elko starting pitcher Keegan Jimenez was able to induce a pair of groundouts following this to end the frame.
1-1 after one.
Elko managed to get a few runners on base in the top of the second, but Welch was able to strike out the side and rack up his first three strikeouts of the game in the process to keep the score tied at one.
Jimenez found another unearned run tagged to his account in the second after Welch was able to single and eventually work his way around the bases and score on an error.
Jimenez also struck out the side in the second but the score was now 2-1 Ruby Mountain.
A couple singles started the third for the Elko offense and both were able to come in to score on a go-ahead RBI triple by Liam Van der Westhuizen.
Van der Westhuizen also came in to score on this play due to an error and the bags were clear with Elko up 4-2.
One more run was tacked on the board in the frame courtesy of a two-out RBI single by Colby Engelmeier.
Mateo Harris scored from second but Kyle Johnson was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.
Ruby Mountain’s Jason Redondo was able to get on base in the bottom of the third but was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.
A strikeout and a fly-out came on the front and back ends of this play for an efficient inning for Jimenez.
Kayden Smith became the new pitcher for Ruby Mountain to start the top of the fourth and allowed a leadoff walk to Wakefield, who later came in to score on an error.
A two-out double by Liam Van der Westhuizen put him a home run away from the cycle but he was stranded on second to end the inning.
6-2 Elko entering the bottom of the fourth.
Ruby Mountain put a pair of base runners on to start the frame with back-to-back singles by Casey Bottari and McCoy Ahlvers.
Bottari was thrown out at third, however, on the Ahlvers’ single but Ahlvers was able to find his way in to second base and into scoring position on the throw.
A wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Ahlvers to cross home and cut the Elko lead down to three.
The errors began to pile up in this frame as three of them, with a double by Welch in between, allowed three straight runners to cross the dish and just like that we had a tie ballgame.
6-6 after four.
Smith began to struggle a bit to start the fifth allowing back-to-back leadoff walks to Jack Marma and Carson Steensen, which brought his night on the bump to an end.
Ahlvers became the new Ruby Mountain pitcher and the duo of Marma and Steensen came in to score on an error followed by an RBI single by Camron Steensen, driving in his brother Carson.
Another RBI was later picked up by Andres Cortes courtesy of a bases loaded walk and an error scored two more runs in Camron Steensen and Wakefield.
It was 11-6 Elko with still nobody out in the fifth.
Ayden Van der Westhuizen knocked in another run with a base hit to double up Ruby Mountain at 12-6.
Ayden was stranded on the base paths, however, as three of the next four bat-ters were retired to end the frame at long last.
Ruby Mountain wasn’t about to quit just yet.
Redondo led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk and later came in to score on a fielder’s choice.
Gabe Zubiria singled and came in to score on an error and Ruby Mountain still had life with the score now 12-8.
After a pair of one-out baserunners were able to reach, TJ Welch was able to drive each home with a two RBI double.
12-10 Elko and Jimenez’s night had come to an end.
Wakefield became the new pitcher and allowed Welch to score on a wild pitch to pull Ruby Mountain within one.
Back-to-back Ks ended the frame to make the score 12-11 after five.
Gaige Morand came in relief of Ahlvers to start the sixth and recorded two straight outs of Kyle Johnson and Camron Steensen.
A two-out single by Wakefield kept Elko’s hopes of extending the lead alive but the wildness of this game didn’t want to cease just yet.
With the ballgame stretching deep into the late hours of the night, the sprinkler systems activated during Cortes’ at-bat against Morand, which caused about a 15-20 minute delay in the action.
Once the problem had been solved, Cortes was able to work a base on balls and Ayden Van der Westhuizen drove in both runners on with a two RBI dou-ble.
Ayden advanced to third on the throw but was thrown out at the plate trying to score.
It was 14-11 Elko heading to the last half inning of regulation.
Wakefield remained on the bump to start the frame and allowed back-to-back leadoff walks to Dallas Reasbeck and Redondo, which ended his night on the mound.
Replacing Wakefield was Liam Van der Westhuizen who came in and recorded a strikeout of Zubiria but a dropped third strike allowed him to reach and a run to come in to score.
14-12 Elko with the tying run now on first base and the winning run at the plate with still nobody out.
A pair of strikeouts by Van der Westhuizen got two outs on the board but a hit by pitch of Ryan Roberts in between had the bases juiced now with two outs.
Enter TJ “Thor” Welch.
Going for his fourth hit of the game in as many at-bats, Welch delivered just that and then some with two-out bases clearing triple to right field scoring Re-dondo from third, Zubiria from second and the winning run Roberts from first.
Mayhem. Ballgame. Ruby Mountain 15, Elko 14.
Welch came up big when it mattered but contributed all throughout the ball-game going 4/4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and five RBI. Welch’s five RBI were the only RBI of the game for Ruby Mountain as all oth-er runs scored on errors, passed balls, wild pitches, etc.
For Elko, Liam Van der Westhuizen did a bulk of the heavy lifting at the plate going 3/4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and three RBI. Brother Ayden Van der Westhuizen chipped in as well going 3/5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI.
With the win, Ruby Mountain eliminated Elko from the tournament and ad-vanced to the championship game where they would have to beat Winnemucca twice to capture the title.
