CARLIN, NEV—Nobody likes a quick turnaround in sports.
Whether it’s a Monday night to Thursday night turnaround in football or back-to-back games with no travel days in between in either baseball or bas-ketball, it’s always difficult to play a game one day and have little to no rest before the next game.
This was the situation faced by the Ruby Mountain All Stars early Saturday morning at the 9-11 District 3 Little League Baseball All Stars tournament in Carlin.
After playing in each of the first three games of the tournament against Elko Thursday night and then against Winnemucca and Elko Friday night, the lat-termost of which stretched deep into the late night hours, Ruby Mountain came in to Saturday morning needing two wins against Winnemucca in the championship round in order to capture the title.
Ruby Mountain was the visiting team on the scoreboard and had a prime op-portunity to start the contest to get at least one run on the board.
Leadoff hitter McCoy Ahlvers recorded a single to start things off and eventu-ally worked his way to third on a groundout by Jason Redondo.
Winnemucca starting pitcher Logan Pointon, however, was able to induce a pop-out and a groundout to keep the contest scoreless after a half inning.
Ruby Mountain sent Torrin Harris to the bump to start the ballgame and he allowed a pair of runners to get on base via walks to kick things off for Win-nemucca.
Winnemucca’s leadoff man Txema Bengochea was picked off on third base for the first out of the inning on what seemed to be an attempted double steal.
Erik Valencia had swiped second but Txema was out at third.
A single by Maddex Hislop forced in Valencia after an error in the outfield, but that was all the damage Winnemucca was able to inflict in the first.
1-0 Winnemucca after one.
Both pitchers chalked up 1-2-3 innings in the second with Harris’ coming in the form of the three strikeout variety.
Ruby Mountain was able to load the bases in the top half of the third but a pair of strikeouts and a groundout got Pointon out of the woods.
Winnemucca picked up a hit in their half of the third with a one-out single by Txema Bengochea, but he was once again picked off the base paths, this time after attempting to steal second base.
Harris faced the minimum amount of batters in the last two innings of work but it was still 1-0 Winnemucca after three.
Dallas Reasbeck singled to start the Ruby Mountain fourth but was taken off the base paths himself on a fielder’s choice bounced into by Joe Bright.
Bright was also caught stealing second for the second out of the inning.
TJ Welch reached base on an error, but a groundout ended the frame once again for Ruby Mountain.
Missed opportunities started to pile up like dirty laundry in a college dorm room.
Hislop started the Winnemucca fourth with a single and advancement to third on an error in the outfield and he was later driven in on an RBI single by Bryce Niblack.
Winnemucca was eventually able to load the bases with one out, which ended the outing for Harris.
His replacement, Jason Redondo, was able to work out of the jam, however, with no more runs scored after forcing back-to-back fielder’s choice groundouts.
2-0 Winnemucca after four.
Ruby Mountain went quietly once again in the fifth as Pointon racked up two more strikeouts in an inning where he only faced one batter over the minimum.
Winnemucca was able to tack one more insurance run in the home half of the fifth as Txema Bengochea was finally able to cross home plate on an infield er-ror.
The bases were stranded loaded to end the frame, however, after a groundout was induced by the new pitcher Ryan Roberts. A good play was made by the Ruby Mountain catcher Gabe Zubiria to keep the damage at a minimum.
Ruby Mountain had three outs to work with down three entering the sixth, but Pointon would have none of it.
A 1-2-3 frame wrapped up six shutout innings worked by Logan Pointon and the championship trophy for the Winnemucca 9-11 All Stars. Pointon only al-lowed three hits in total in his six innings of work.
Some costly errors and missed chances were the theme for the Ruby Mountain All Stars as they ended the contest with six runners left on base and seven de-fensive errors, but still fought and kept the contest close to the very end against a very talented and well-coached Winnemucca All Stars.
Ruby Mountain played in all four games of the tournament, their third of which coming late the night before in an exciting back-and-forth contest with the Elko All Stars in what turned out to be a 15-14 walkoff victory to advance to the championship round.
Congratulations to manager John Bottari, coaches John Pitts and Russ Smith and the rest of the Ruby Mountain 9-11 All Stars for advancing to the champi-onship game of the 9-11 District 3 Little League Baseball All Stars tournament.
Also congratulations to manager JJ Pointon and the rest of the Winnemucca 9-11 All stars for winning the tournament and advancing to the state level down in Boulder City on July 17.
