Ruby View Men’s Club Championship Results

Flight 1
1st gross -- Dan Stewart 136
2nd gross -- Darren Coats 138
3rd gross -- James MacPherson 141
1st net -- Tom Rice 134
2nd net -- Chris Torres 135
3rd net (tie) -- Marty Belsher and John Smales 139
Flight 2
1st gross -- AJ Bhakta 156
2nd gross -- Nitin Bhakta 158
3rd gross -- Bilbo Bessert 161
1st net -- Tyler Acheson 130
2nd net -- Pat Flowers 135
3rd net -- Wally Wahlstrom 137
Flight 3
1st gross -- Pat Long 168
2nd gross -- Maynard Santina 173
3rd gross -- Clair Morris 178
1st net -- Todd Seal 134
2nd net -- Doug Montrose 136
3rd net -- Jeff Thompson 142
