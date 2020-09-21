 Skip to main content
Ruby View Men’s Club Championship Results
Ruby View Men’s Club Championship Results

Anthony Mori

Flight 1

1st gross -- Dan Stewart 136

2nd gross -- Darren Coats 138

3rd gross -- James MacPherson 141

1st net -- Tom Rice 134

2nd net -- Chris Torres 135

3rd net (tie) -- Marty Belsher and John Smales 139

Flight 2

1st gross -- AJ Bhakta 156

2nd gross -- Nitin Bhakta 158

3rd gross -- Bilbo Bessert 161

1st net -- Tyler Acheson 130

2nd net -- Pat Flowers 135

3rd net -- Wally Wahlstrom 137

Flight 3

1st gross -- Pat Long 168

2nd gross -- Maynard Santina 173

3rd gross -- Clair Morris 178

1st net -- Todd Seal 134

2nd net -- Doug Montrose 136

3rd net -- Jeff Thompson 142

