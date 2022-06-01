 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruby View Men’s Golf Association season opener results

Ruby View Men's Golf Association City Championship results

  • 0
Golf Web Stock
Anthony Mori

Flight 1

1st gross Dan Stewart 141

2nd gross (tie) Darren Coats and John Bourke 148

1st net Jim Romero 143

2nd net Tyler Acheson 146

3rd net JT Robinson 148

Flight 2

1st gross Gig Thornburg 165

2nd gross Pat Flowers 170

3rd gross (tie) Nitin Bhakta/Jason Wenner 175

1st net Jeff Coats 149

2nd net (tie) Brandon Dwyer/Chase Johnson 150

Flight 3

1st gross Wally Wahlstrom 187

2nd gross Dave Zornes 188

3rd gross Maynard Santina 189

1st net Todd Seal 148

2nd net Levi Martin 153

3rd net Jeff Thompson 158

