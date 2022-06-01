Ruby View Men's Golf Association City Championship results

Flight 1
1st gross Dan Stewart 141
2nd gross (tie) Darren Coats and John Bourke 148
1st net Jim Romero 143
2nd net Tyler Acheson 146
3rd net JT Robinson 148
Flight 2
1st gross Gig Thornburg 165
2nd gross Pat Flowers 170
3rd gross (tie) Nitin Bhakta/Jason Wenner 175
1st net Jeff Coats 149
2nd net (tie) Brandon Dwyer/Chase Johnson 150
Flight 3
1st gross Wally Wahlstrom 187
2nd gross Dave Zornes 188
3rd gross Maynard Santina 189
1st net Todd Seal 148
2nd net Levi Martin 153
3rd net Jeff Thompson 158