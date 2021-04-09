Ruby View Men's Golf Association season opener results — March 28

Flight 1
1st gross Dan Stewart 69
2nd gross Andrew Kirkwood 71
3rd gross Ryan Blair 73
1st net Tom Rice 66
2nd net Doug Rozelle 68
3rd net Josh Hays 70
Flight 2
1st gross Bill Hassett 76
2nd gross Lee Koch 80
3rd gross (tie) Chris Johnson, Joey Romero and Chris Torres 81
1st net Leonard Zahrowski 68
2nd net (tie) Don Schumacher and Gig Thornburg 73
Flight 3
1st gross Vinnie Chappell 84
2nd gross (tie) Pat Flowers, Clair Morris and Danny Benson 85
1st net Mike Smales 68
2nd net Kevin Doerr 69
3rd net Chase Johnson 72
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today