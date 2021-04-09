 Skip to main content
Ruby View Men's Golf Association season opener results — March 28
Ruby View Men's Golf Association season opener results — March 28

Golf Web Stock
Anthony Mori

Flight 1

1st gross Dan Stewart 69

2nd gross Andrew Kirkwood 71

3rd gross Ryan Blair 73

1st net Tom Rice 66

2nd net Doug Rozelle 68

3rd net Josh Hays 70

Flight 2

1st gross Bill Hassett 76

2nd gross Lee Koch 80

3rd gross (tie) Chris Johnson, Joey Romero and Chris Torres 81

1st net Leonard Zahrowski 68

2nd net (tie) Don Schumacher and Gig Thornburg 73

Flight 3

1st gross Vinnie Chappell 84

2nd gross (tie) Pat Flowers, Clair Morris and Danny Benson 85

1st net Mike Smales 68

2nd net Kevin Doerr 69

3rd net Chase Johnson 72

