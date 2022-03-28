 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruby View Men's Golf Association season opener results

Golf Web Stock
Anthony Mori

Flight 1

1st Gross  -- Dan Stewart 69

2nd gross -- Ryan Blair 70

3rd gross (tie) -- Mike Palangi & Chris Torres 79

1st net -- Vince Chairlanza 71

2nd net (tie) -- Randy Ridgway & Pete Mayo 72

4th net -- Bill Hassett 73

Flight 2

1st gross -- Paul Algerio 77

2nd gross (tie) -- Pat Flowers & Lee Koch 83

4th gross -- Joey Romero 84

1st net -- Justin Ridgway 80

2nd net -- Choch Zaga 72

3rd net -- Robert Peters 73

4th net -- Leonard Zahrowski 76

Flight 3

1st gross -- Clair Morris 84

2nd gross (tie) -- Chase Johnson & Mike Smales 87

4th gross -- Maynard Santina 91

5th gross -- Danny Benson 92

1st net -- Todd Seal 68

2nd net -- Kevin Doerr 72

3rd net -- Greg Martin 75

