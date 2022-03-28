Ruby View Men's Golf Association season opener results

Flight 1
1st Gross -- Dan Stewart 69
2nd gross -- Ryan Blair 70
3rd gross (tie) -- Mike Palangi & Chris Torres 79
1st net -- Vince Chairlanza 71
2nd net (tie) -- Randy Ridgway & Pete Mayo 72
4th net -- Bill Hassett 73
Flight 2
1st gross -- Paul Algerio 77
2nd gross (tie) -- Pat Flowers & Lee Koch 83
4th gross -- Joey Romero 84
1st net -- Justin Ridgway 80
2nd net -- Choch Zaga 72
3rd net -- Robert Peters 73
4th net -- Leonard Zahrowski 76
Flight 3
1st gross -- Clair Morris 84
2nd gross (tie) -- Chase Johnson & Mike Smales 87
4th gross -- Maynard Santina 91
5th gross -- Danny Benson 92
1st net -- Todd Seal 68
2nd net -- Kevin Doerr 72
3rd net -- Greg Martin 75