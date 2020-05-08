Rucker preps for literal uphill climb

ELKO — What makes people run other than trying to escape from something of imminent danger?
Why do runners and hikers push themselves to the limits and beyond?
For 25-year-old (26 in 11 days) Reno native Garett Rucker, who moved to Elko in July of 2018, he became enthralled with ultra-running as somewhat of a necessary means — despite competing in cross country while at McQueen High School.
“I had a good job opportunity with WESCO Distribution, and I asked my fiancée (Renae Ballin) if she would be willing to move to Elko and she said yes,” Rucker said. “I had some addictive tendencies. I was a degenerate gambler and a drinker. I knew I had to make some life changes, so I moved and became involved with the sport.”
Tentatively setting a date for Oct. 3, Rucker is planning to challenge the fastest time recorded for the treacherous, grueling run/hike across the Ruby Crest Trail.
“I had a Western States race planned for the day, but the registration got pushed back because of coronavirus, so I decided to take matters into my own hands,” he said.
The trek will begin at Harrison Pass and traverse to Lamoille and back to Harrison, the total mileage reaching approximately 74 miles, 37 each way.
“I have cut out alcohol and have really focused on my diet and my training. In January, I hired a trainer, Mike McKnight. He won the Triple Crown of 200-milers,” Rucker said. “I connected with him on social media and he’s been very knowledgeable. Every two weeks, he sends me a training plan and we talk every day or two.”
Rucker said McKnight knows when to push and when to back off, noting the coach has a remarkable ability to recognize when he should “take a break or suck it up.”
“He knows what will help me and what will hurt me,” Rucker said.
As for the challenge of the Ruby Crest and attempting to break the previous-best times set on the trail, Rucker notes that several things may serve as serious obstacles.
“Once you start, you’re out there. There’s no access, so there’s no turning back. A lot of the fears come from the unknowns. I might cramp up, there may be nutritional effects and some people push themselves to the point they start to hallucinate. That would be very strange up there or at night,” Rucker said. “The longest race I have done to this point is a 50K (a little more than 31 miles). There is about a 14-mile span (28 miles round-trip) on the trail where there is no water.”
According to fastestknowntime.com, the fastest out-and-back time on the trail of 25:38:07 was set on June 2, 2015, by Davy Crockett — yes, Davy Crockett — in a self-supported effort.
“There have been two people with recorded times on the trail, one supported and one unsupported,” said Rucker. “Self-supported is when someone drops their supplies on the trail, and unsupported is when you take everything on your back and drink only natural water and find food along the way.”
Alex Wright tallied the unsupported record on the Ruby Crest with a time of 35:39:51 on July 3, 2018.
“I’s shooting for around 24 hours, but 22 is more where I want to be,” Rucker said. “The trail is unique because, with other runs, your crew can meet up with more often than every 37 miles. You have to transition a lot between running and hiking.”
The accumulative total increase in altitude is approximately 20,000 feet, Rucker saying he was unsure of the total descent.
“I’ve been mixing up the times of my training runs, starting between 4 and 5 a.m. and also running at night,” he said. “I will also have a pacer on the run, Kai Benedict. He ran in college for the University of California. For lack of a better word, he’s a badass. He’s contemplating doing the run as well.”
Despite the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, Rucker has noticed a positive from the many downfalls.
“One thing I have noticed from the pandemic is that so many people are getting outside and enjoying it. When I go on runs, I don’t ever not see someone being active,” he said. “It’s like people are wanting to do what they weren’t doing, almost hardwired to the whole grass is greener on the other side thing.”
While Rucker may feel isolated on his journey, he has found much comfort and encouragement from social media.
“I get so much of my inspiration from other people and want to do the same others,” he said. “A friend asked me if I would still go on the trail if there was no social media. I would, but I love the interaction. It’s so cool.”
As he prepares his body and his mind for the test of a lifetime, Rucker has a pretty simple view.
“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” he said.
Good luck to Garrett Rucker as he attempts to overcame climbs, downhills, possible inclement weather and a multitude of physical and mental challenges to accomplish something worth far more than what the numbers on the stopwatch read at the finish line.
