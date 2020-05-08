Rucker preps for literal uphill climb

Rucker said McKnight knows when to push and when to back off, noting the coach has a remarkable ability to recognize when he should “take a break or suck it up.”

“He knows what will help me and what will hurt me,” Rucker said.

As for the challenge of the Ruby Crest and attempting to break the previous-best times set on the trail, Rucker notes that several things may serve as serious obstacles.

“Once you start, you’re out there. There’s no access, so there’s no turning back. A lot of the fears come from the unknowns. I might cramp up, there may be nutritional effects and some people push themselves to the point they start to hallucinate. That would be very strange up there or at night,” Rucker said. “The longest race I have done to this point is a 50K (a little more than 31 miles). There is about a 14-mile span (28 miles round-trip) on the trail where there is no water.”

According to fastestknowntime.com, the fastest out-and-back time on the trail of 25:38:07 was set on June 2, 2015, by Davy Crockett — yes, Davy Crockett — in a self-supported effort.