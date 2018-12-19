ELKO – Everyone who watched the Spring Creek and Elko cross country programs knew the Lady Spartans and the Indians possessed some of the best runners in the Division 3A.
Spring Creek senior Rylie Lusk and Elko senior Alex Klekas showed they are some of the best cross country athletes in the entire state, regardless of division.
For their performances, Lusk and Klekas were named 1st-Team All-State runners – encompassing nominations from Divisions 1A through the 4A – by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in its annual Best of Nevada Preps awards.
Lusk and Klekas each led their teams to Division 3A state championships, the Lady Spartans obliterating the field in the girls race and the Indians holding off Spring Creek in the boys race.
Rylie Lusk
The Spring Creek girls not only won the 3A state title, the Lady Spartans also booked the fastest-overall time of any team in the state, regardless of class.
Lusk placed second in the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, finishing behind South Tahoe junior Carissa Buchholz with a time of 19:50.9.
She also ranked second behind Buchholz in the 3A North regional meet, Lusk finishing with a time of 20:10.
Thanks to its team time at the state meet, Spring Creek earned a position in the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships, running Nov. 17 at Grande Sports Academy, in Case Grande, Arizona.
Competing under the moniker of Ruby Mountain Running Club, the Lady Spartans placed third out of 13-qualified teams of the Open-Small School division (1-999 students) with a total score of 97 points, only trailing champion Jaguar Running (78 points) and second-place Vail Valley Running Club’s total of 88 points.
Lusk led the way at the NXR, placing third with a time of 18:41.1 – trailing first place by less than 10 seconds, less than five seconds away from second place.
To go along with her team successes and individual runs at both regional and state events, Lusk also etched her name into Spring Creek’s annals on Oct. 5 at the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca.
Her 18:30 on Winnemucca Golf Course marked the fastest 5K time in school history.
On Oct. 11, she set the Elko Invitational course record by 17 seconds – blistering Ruby View Golf Course – stopping the clock in 19:10.
On Dec. 1, Lusk took second place in the Foot Locker West Coast Regional Championships, at Mt. San Antonio College, in Walnut, California, posting a time of 19:36.8.
Along with her victories in Winnemucca and Elko, she also won the Douglas Class Races, finishing with a time of 16:11 in the 2.55-mile senior race on Aug. 24, at Lampe Park, in Gardnerville.
In 12 competitions during her senior year, Lusk won three events and notched 10 top-three finishes.
She closed her cross country career with three team state championships, three team regional titles, an individual regional crown and two individual state runner-up performances.
Lusk never placed lower than eighth in four trips to state, booking three 1st-Team All-State finishes and a 2nd-Team All-State honor.
She has signed her national letter of intent to compete in both cross country and track at Weber State University, in Ogden, Utah.
Alex Klekas
Dedicating more of his summer to conditioning for the cross country season paid off big for Klekas prior to his senior season.
Along with Elko’s team state championship, he also closed with individual runner-up finishes in the 3A North regional and 3A state meets.
At regionals, he took second place behind Truckee champion Montana Montgomery and clocked a time of 17:20 on Oct. 26 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, in Reno.
On Nov. 3, Klekas avenged the loss at regionals to Montgomery – finishing with a time of 16:53.6 – placing second in the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Championships, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, trailing only the time of 16:22.2 set by Valley’s Christian Franklin.
His most-memorable, longest-lasting moment of his career came on Oct. 5 during the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca.
Unofficially, Klekas set the Elko High School record – likely running the fastest 5K time in school history.
He blitzed Winnemucca Golf Course in 15:55.
“I know it’s the fastest time of the last-20 years, and I ran (at EHS) in the 90s,” said Elko coach Cody Krenka. “I don’t think anyone has ever broken the 16-minute mark.”
In 10 competitions, Klekas won two of his races.
In addition to his record-setting run at Lowry, he also claimed first on Sept. 27 during the Dani Bates Invitational, at Canyon Spring Golf Course, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
He crossed the finish line in 16:33.4, besting the 16:35.6 set Burley (Idaho) runner Jacob DeTemple, who defeated Klekas on Sept. 22 during the Bob Firman Invitational, at Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho.
In 10 competitions during the fall, Klekas tallied eight top-three finishes, nine top-10 runs and never placed lower than 12th.
For his career, Klekas was part of two Division 3A state championships for the Indians.
He competed at state all four years, never finishing lower than eighth.
Klekas closed with three 1st-Team All-State efforts and a 2nd-Team All-State performance as a freshman.
Coach Krenka said the schools that have expressed the most interest in Klekas’ talents at the next level at the current juncture are College of Southern Idaho, College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon University.
Kendra Lusk
After a stellar freshman campaign, Spring Creek sophomore Kendra Lusk took her next steps toward becoming one of the best runners in the state.
She not also only improved, she pushed her older sister to the limit.
It would have been easy for Rylie Lusk to relax in certain situations; not when little sister is blowing up your back.
Following a freshman year in which she was part of regional and team state championships – finishing fifth individually at state with a time of 20:47 – Kendra Lusk served as a key cog in the Lady Spartans’ ability to repeat as regional and state champs in her sophomore year.
She ranked third in the Division 3A North regional meet with a time of 20:17 on Oct. 26 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, in Reno.
At state, she kept pace with Buchholz and her sister, placing third once more and finishing with a time of 20:21.9 on Nov. 3 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, in Boulder City, notching her second Division 3A 1st-Team All-State selection in two seasons.
In 12 competitions during the fall, Kendra Lusk placed in the top-three on six occasions, ranking in the top-five nine times.
For her performances, she was chosen as a 2nd-Team All-State runner – regardless of division – by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
At the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships, Kendra Lusk took fifth place with a personal-record time of 18:45.1 at Grande Sports Academy, in Casa Grande, Arizona.
On Dec. 1, she placed 14th at the Foot Locker West Regional Championships, at Mt. San Antonio College, in Walnut, California, posting a personal-record time of 20:01.9 in the event.
Congratulations to Rylie Lusk and Alex Klekas on their 1st-Team All-State selections by the LVRJ, their fantastic seasons, remarkable careers and best of luck at wherever the wind or their legs might take them.
Best wishes to Kendra Lusk as she will assume the role as the main cannon for the Lady Spartans during her final-two years of high school.
