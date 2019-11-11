You are the owner of this article.
Sanchez 2nd-Team All-State for Jaguars
RENO — Just one team from Elko County qualified for the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, but plenty of local athletes competed on the final day of the season.

Boys

On Saturday, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno, the West Wendover Wolverines ranked fifth among six teams — the top-three from the North and South — scoring 84 points.

Individually, Jackpot senior Hugo Sanchez — an individual qualifier — ended his high school cross country career with a 2nd-Team All-State performance.

With a time of 18:47, Sanchez paced Elko County’s runners and locked down the last 2nd-Team All-State nod in 14th place.

He was followed in 17th place by sophomore teammate Hector Ontiveros’ time of 19:01.

West Wendover junior Omar Rodriguez and senior teammate Zach Smith led the Wolverines — finishing back-to-back in 23rd and 24th — Rodriguez clocking in at 19:55 and Smith following closely on his heels in 19:56.

Senior Johnny Mendoza crossed third for the Wolverines and 38th overall with a time of 22:02, freshman teammate Aaron Rodriguez notching a 22:19 for 40th.

In 44th, junior Cristian Rodriguez posted a time of 23:17 and capped the team scoring for the Wolverines — sophomore Brian Velasco rounding out West Wendover’s roster in 26:21 for 49th place.

Girls

Three Elko County girls qualified as individuals for the 1A-2A state meet, two from Wells and the other from West Wendover.

Wells junior Zion McKay paced the local efforts with a time of 25:23 for 21st place.

In 25th, West Wendover sophomore Martha Pantelakis crossed with a sub-26 time of 25:59.

Also for the Lady Leopards, junior Liliana Cobian closed the local runs with a time of 26:21 for 29th place.

Finish Line

Congratulations to West Wendover’s boys for notching a team qualification to the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Jackpot’s Hugo Sanchez for surging his way to a 2nd-Team All-State performance and to all athletes who worked their ways for individual qualifications to the biggest race of the season.

