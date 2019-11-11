Sanchez 2nd-Team All-State for Jaguars

Senior Johnny Mendoza crossed third for the Wolverines and 38th overall with a time of 22:02, freshman teammate Aaron Rodriguez notching a 22:19 for 40th.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 44th, junior Cristian Rodriguez posted a time of 23:17 and capped the team scoring for the Wolverines — sophomore Brian Velasco rounding out West Wendover’s roster in 26:21 for 49th place.

Girls

Three Elko County girls qualified as individuals for the 1A-2A state meet, two from Wells and the other from West Wendover.

Wells junior Zion McKay paced the local efforts with a time of 25:23 for 21st place.

In 25th, West Wendover sophomore Martha Pantelakis crossed with a sub-26 time of 25:59.

Also for the Lady Leopards, junior Liliana Cobian closed the local runs with a time of 26:21 for 29th place.

Finish Line

Congratulations to West Wendover’s boys for notching a team qualification to the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Jackpot’s Hugo Sanchez for surging his way to a 2nd-Team All-State performance and to all athletes who worked their ways for individual qualifications to the biggest race of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.