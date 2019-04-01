SPARKS – In a track and field meet that featured competition from a variety of divisions – including numerous 4A schools – one girls program stood above the rest.
The Spring Creek girls varsity team won the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, posting a team score of 87.25 points.
The Lady Spartans were paced by multiple championship performances, notching first-place efforts from sophomore high jumper Kylee Dimick and senior pole vaulter Katelyn Anderson.
Dimick tied her school record and cleared the bar at 5-feet-6-inches, and Anderson was half of a foot from her school record of 11-feet – clearing the bar at 10-feet-6-inches.
Anderson was joined in the top-eight by senior teammate Allyson Burns – who successfully vaulted 8-feet – also finishing just 6-inches shy of personal record.
Senior sprinter Jessica Dorohov did damage in the 100 meters and placed second with a time of 13-seconds flat, followed in third by freshman Payge Walz’s time of 13.15.
Walz crossed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.03 seconds, and notched a personal record of 26.39 seconds for third in the 200-meter dash – an event in which Dorohov placed fifth in 26.43 seconds.
Sophomore Lydia Binger took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.61 seconds – Walz’s PR of 49.19 good enough for sixth – and Binger rounded out the top-10 in the 100 hurdles in 17.81 seconds.
In the distance events, senior Rylie Lusk’s two-mile time of 11:57.99 ranked third in the 3200 meters.
She closed out the top-five in the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 5:38.93.
Sophomore Grace Florence set a personal record in the 800 meters, her half-mile tally of 2:36.83 placing ninth.
Relays
The Lady Spartans took third place in both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Spring Creek’s 4x200 team – Binger, junior Libby Murphy, Dimick and Dorohov – posted a time of 1:52.67.
The 4x800 squad – comprised of senior Mikkala Perchetti, sophomore Kendra Lusk, Rylie Lusk and junior Kattalin Lopategui – crossed the finish line in a collective 10:28.03.
In the 4x100 relay, Dorohov, sophomore Emma Little, Binger and Murphy placed fifth in 53.53 seconds.
The Lady Spartans’ 4x800 team – junior Angelica Cortez, sophomore Emma Campbell, Florence and Little – finished out the top-eight with a time of 4:27.93.
Boys
Elko took 15th in the varsity boys standings with 16 points, Spring Creek’s boys following in 17th with 12 points.
Of the locals, senior Alex Klekas gave the Indians their biggest jolt.
In his first action of the season after battling an Achilles injury, he won the 1600 meters – completing the mile in 4:36.71.
Senior teammate Andres Salas finished ninth with a time of 4:48.14, and Spring Creek senior George Skivington closed out the top-10 with a one-mile time of 4:50.22.
In the 3200 meters, Skivington placed second and posted a personal record in the two-mile trek with a time of 9:58.3.
Transitioning to a field event, Spring Creek junior Hunter Hood posted the best finish – his throw of 125-feet-10-inches ranking seventh in the discus.
Junior Ethan Lulay placed ninth in the 400 meters for the Spartans, lapping the track in 54.7 seconds.
Spring Creek senior Noah Mahlke rounded out the top-10 in the 800 meters, posting a half-mile time of 2:08.96.
Elko senior Joe Simpkins crossed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.6 seconds.
Relays
The Indians – Klekas, senior Peter Neff, Salas and junior Duncan Monroe – placed third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:51.01.
Spring Creek’s 4x100 relay team – senior Chris DeAngelo, freshman Austin Harmening, junior Matthew Writer and Lulay – closed in 45.393 seconds for seventh place.
Up Next
Many of the athletes will compete at 9:30 a.m. Saturday during the Elko Kiwanis Invitational, at Warrior Field.
Some of Spring Creek’s elite competitors will take part in the Nike Relays at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Dona Larsen Park, in Boise, Idaho.
