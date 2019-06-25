RENO — The Bob Feist Invitational is far from the only circus in town during BFI Week or the Reno Rodeo.
The younger, up-and-coming superstars of the team roping world also had the chance to showcase their talents and give a glimpse of the future.
Nampa, Idaho’s Jaylen Eldridge — the first cousin of five-time NFR steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — put some money in his rope bag Saturday during the Open Division of the Hooey BFI Junior Championship.
Heeling for partner Brayden Schmidt, of Benton City, Washington, the duo combined to win $1,625 in the roping.
They brought the heat early, winning the first round with a time of 6.96 seconds — Schmidt and Eldridge sharing $1,000 on the run.
After four steers, they were in second place with a time of 29.54 seconds.
Schmidt turned the final steer in good order about midway down the arena, and Eldridge gave it the gas with a quick loop on the corner around the back side — appearing to save time and clean things up — winding up with an outside leg for a five-second penalty and a time of 11.67 seconds.
A clean run would have put Schmidt and Eldridge to the lead, their five-head total of 41.21 seconds ranking third when they rode out of the arena.
The high-team back, Britt Smith and Breck Ward, did what they had done all day long — turning in another quick, snappy run.
With a time of 6.43 on their final steer, Smith and Ward jumped to the win with a five-head tally of 34.58 seconds, dropping Schmidt and Eldridge to fourth.
Smith and Ward took home the big pot, splitting $20,000.
Schmidt and Eldridge finished with $1,125 apiece in the average and $500 each for the first-round win, giving them $1,625 apiece on the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.