ELKO — Getting recognition as an athlete on a large stage from a rural area is a big deal and can open doors.
Elko High School had not one, but two softball players named to top-tier status of the Western Region by EXOS — a human performance company located in Phoenix that helps people reach higher and achieve more.
Incoming junior Lexi Schweer and incoming senior Madi Murray have been named to the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase on July 14, in Carlsbad, California.
The eligible candidates are comprised of varsity-level ballplayers from Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.
Murray and Schweer will learn and be evaluated by current National Pro Fastpitch and National Team players and coaches for various levels of national, regional and collegiate exposure.
The Select 50 roster features future college talent, all-state and all-district athletes from the four Western states.
Lexi Schweer
In her first year of varsity ball, Schweer broke onto the scene — batting .338 with a .442 on-base percentage — scoring 26 runs, driving in 22 runs and racking up 24 hits.
She smacked six doubles and blasted three home runs — two coming on the final day of Elko’s season — finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a deep shot in an 11-9 victory over Fallon in the regional tournament; going yard once again and closing 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a 9-6 loss to Dayton to end the year on May 10.
Playing primarily at second base, she fielded the ball incredibly well with a .932 percentage — the second-best clip on the roster of players with 45-plus chances — committing just four errors in 59 chances, recording 31 putouts and 24 assists.
She was named a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North.
Madi Murray
In her junior campaign, Murray hit .241 with a .371 on-base percentage with 22 runs scored, 13 RBIs and 14 hits.
She led the Lady Indians with seven stolen bases, swiping two in a 19-1 blowout win on March 16, in Sparks.
Defensively, Murray split time between two positions — starting the year at third base and moving to first due to an injury to now-graduated Kenzie Ratliff — fielding the ball at an .894 percentage, making 63 putouts and 21 assists.
Side Note
Softball is not the only athletic area — or profession — EXOS specializes in.
EXOS is also an industry leader in its training, nutrition, and physical therapy services as well as position-specific coaching and interview training for the NFL Combine.
Over the past-two years, 156 EXOS trainees have been selected in the NFL draft — 79 in 2018, 77 in 2019 — including 27 first-round picks and 2018 No. 19 overall selection Leighton Vander Esch, who played linebacker for Boise State University and earned Pro Bowl, 2nd-team All-Pro and All-Rookie honors for the Dallas Cowboys.
BSU running back Alexander Mattison was chosen in the third round of the 2019 draft with the 102nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
Despite a 19-16 loss to Fresno State on Dec. 1, 2018, in the Mountain West conference championship game, Mattison was named the MVP — rushing 40 times for 200 yards with a 34-yard touchdown — finishing his junior year with a 1st-Team All-Conference selection, rushing for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns.
