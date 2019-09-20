ELKO — Somebody has to put the ball in the net, or not.
After 80 minutes in Friday’s Division 3A North girls soccer match, neither Elko nor Fallon stuck a ball into the net.
In the early stages of the contest, the Lady Indians looked like they were stuck in the soggy field conditions — the Lady Greenwave serving as the aggressors and the more efficient passers.
Fallon dominated the possession of the ball, nearly leading to an early goal but missing a clean look. Sophomore Sydney Gusewelle penetrated Elko’s defense with a long dribble for another potential score, unable to convert.
The Lady Indians struggled to connect passes and kick the ball to the feet of their teammates, turning the ball over and giving up a shot to sophomore Lilly Howard — Elko senior sweeper Olivia Smales saving the play with a hustle deflection in the back end.
Moments later, Fallon senior Amelia Klein also booted a shot — senior Kaitlyn Walton making a solid deflection.
Fallon continued to find the bulk of the offensive opportunities, senior Rylee Ott launching a long shot that was saved by junior goalkeeper Elayna Orr.
The Lady Indians began to settle balls in the midfield with better first touches, also improving their passes.
Swapping field position began to pay off, senior Dariahn Primeaux earning multiple direct kicks from Fallon fouls.
One attempt sailed just high and landed on the top of the net, the next attempt stopped by Fallon’s goalkeeper.
On the other end, Howard fired a shot from distance — Orr making the save.
Elko dominated the number of attempts in the final half of the first period, but the Lady Indians often elected for kicks too far from the frame.
Primeaux was awarded seven direct kicks in the first half, but the shots sailed high, wide or directly to the keeper.
The Lady Greenwave found a rare chance to move toward Elko’s goal with a dribble down the left side of the field by Gusewelle, but Smales made another solid defensive play in the back.
After kicking from distance and sending long passes, the Lady Indians finally sent a through ball — Walton earning a clean look but nailing her shot high.
The Lady Greenwave booted a long shot on the other side, Orr making the initial save — the ball bouncing free and nearly trickling over the line behind her.
The half closed with a pair of direct kicks by Primeaux, making a perfect pass but the Lady Indians not following on the weak side quick enough and another attempt sent straight to the keeper.
At the break, the score read zeroes.
In the second half, freshman Avery Beatty crossed a pass to fellow freshman Peyton Jacaway — the shot winding up in the arms of the goalie.
The Lady Greenwave took a corner kick, the ball flying to the opposite side of the field — Gusewelle left alone.
She stamped the ball but lifted it over the crossbar.
Primeaux continued to fire direct kicks, but no attempts struck net.
The Lady Indians also nearly broke the gridlock, a follow-up play on the left side made by freshman Carly Nielsen — hitting the ball with her left foot but missing wide of the post.
Despite taking way less direct kicks, Gusewelle nearly made one count.
From distance on the right wing, she hammered a ball over Elko’s wall and clanged the ball off the upper-right corner of the frame.
She fired another attempt, but Orr was there and made the save for the Lady Indians.
From the right side of the pitch, sophomore Liz Luna thumped a good-looking shot for Elko — Fallon’s goalie keeping the score at zero.
From a corner kick, the Lady Indians missed out on their best chance to win the game.
Primeaux’s kick was batted down by the goalie, Elko slow to follow — the ball seemingly waiting to find the frame — not firing the go-ahead goal in time.
Down the stretch, the Lady Indians earned multiple direct kicks from the right wing and another corner kick – each shot either sent directly to the goalie or missing high or wide.
The game came down the final seconds.
In the last minute, Fallon set itself up with a corner kick — the ball coming to strong side and poked to the lower-left corner of the frame.
Orr made a game-saving dive and knocked the shot away — preserving the scoreless tie.
When the whistle blew, Elko and Fallon fought to a 0-0 draw.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (3-2-2 in league) will play winless Lowry (0-8 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.
Fallon (2-4-1 in league) will turn around quickly, facing the Lady Spartans (3-2-2 in league) at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
