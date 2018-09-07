SPRING CREEK – Leave it to the defending Division 3A North league MVP.
In the league opener for the Spring Creek girls soccer team, Truckee senior Ava Seelenfreund erased a deficit, built an advantage and kept the pedal down in a 4-1 victory Friday over the Lady Spartans.
From the onset of the contest, one thing was clear – Truckee possessed the ball with regularity and on Spring Creek’s side of midfield.
Junior Liliana Hosefros fired the Lady Wolverines’ first attempt, followed by a strike from junior Kylee Beck.
The third Truckee attempt came off the foot of Seelenfreund, but all shots went wide or sailed high.
Spring Creek’s first advance toward the Truckee frame turned into a successful one.
Senior midfielder Lindsey Morrill was tripped on her way to the frame in the center of the pitch.
Truckee was awarded a penalty, Spring Creek awarded a direct kick.
Morrill took advantage, lofting a ball from about 25 to 30 yards.
The shot arced perfectly – up, up, up and down, down, cash – dropping over the goalkeeper’s head for a 1-0 lead for the Lady Spartans.
Following the lead-changing goal by Morrill, Truckee went back to winning possession of the 50-50 balls and keeping the ball flowing to feet and toward the opposite posts.
Sophomore goalkeeper Betsy Fellows made a save on one attempt, but the Lady Wolverines routinely earned corner kicks in succession.
Fellows made another save on a header attempt by Seelenfreund, and shots by junior Britta Winans and sophomore Eliza Seelenfreund drifted outside the posts.
The Lady Spartans moved out of the way from a near crash when Fellows jumped directly in front of it.
On a long-direct kick from near midfield that appeared destined to find nylon, Fellow dove to her right and planted a right hand on the ball just in front of the line in the low-left corner of the box.
She regained her bearings and jumped on the loose ball before further damage could occur.
From a corner kick, the Lady Spartans had trouble clearing the ball.
A volley of multiple headers was exchanged by both teams, Eliza Seelenfreund gaining possession and getting off a good look that missed.
As was the case in the first half, a solid individual play drove the ball down the field for Spring Creek.
Morrill used exemplary footwork and went around numerous Truckee defenders.
As she advanced closer to the Truckee box, she was interfered with for the second time.
The Truckee foul took place within feet from where Morrill gashed the frame with her first direct kick, but the second attempt from the same location missed wide to the right side in the 30th minute.
After escaping a potentially lead-changing attempt, Truckee went on the attack – using long balls downfield.
As the position of pitch swapped, the Lady Wolverines settled the ball and used a give-and-go.
The ball was sent to the forward on the right side, she then dropped the ball back to Ava Seelenfreund – who had a head of steam and a clean look.
Boom.
The 2017 league MVP tied the ballgame in the 31st minute, 1-1.
The final nine minutes of the half played out scoreless, but the Lady Spartans presented more offensive prowess.
Lead passes to junior Kattalin Lopategui and sophomore Lydia Binger were slightly too far ahead of the pack, Truckee freshman goalie Jessica Kaufman often scooping the rock off the carpet just before danger arrived.
At the break, the game was knotted 1-all.
The second half was the Ava Seelenfreund show.
She gave Truckee a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, tacking on another goal eight minutes later – beating a triple team and punching home a goal in the lower-right side of the frame for a hat trick.
Eight minutes.
Following her third goal in the 58th minute, Seelenfreund capped a four-goal game in the 66th minute on a remarkable play.
On a long cross toward the middle of the box, she repositioned herself, went up and high-pointed the ball and used some serious G-forces generated from her left to the right side – sending home a spectacular header.
Spring Creek became less hesitant to attack the ball and the Truckee frame toward the end of the contest in desperation.
Lopategui made several advances, punching a shot on the move down the left sideline that sailed over the goal.
She had another chance to score late, and nearly did – punching a header of her own wide of the right post on a throw-in from junior Ashton Moon.
The Lady Spartans could have been awarded a handball in the box as time expired, sophomore Hailee Dixon kicking a ball off the arms of a Lady Wolverine defender.
The double-whistle signaled the end of the match, and a penalty kick may have been awarded if the score of the game was within a goal or two – but Ava Seelenfreund and Truckee defeated Spring Creek 4-1 in the Lady Spartans’ league opener.
Truckee won the battle of shots 15 to three, the Lady Wolverines taking 11 corner kicks to two by the Lady Spartans.
Fellows finished the game with five saves for Spring Creek.
“That was the Ava show. She is really good, but she was the only one that hurt us,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe. “I think we played a good first half, and then we got tired – so that shows that we need to work on our conditioning. We have another tough game, and we need to get at least a point out of this weekend – so we have to do it tomorrow.”
The Lady Spartans (0-1 in league) will play another home game, taking on North Tahoe at noon Saturday in Spring Creek.
*Side note
The Spring Creek boys team lost its league opener Friday to Truckee by a final score of 2-1 on the road.
