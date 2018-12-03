Boston College (7-5, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. Boise State (10-3, Mountain West), Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET.
LOCATION: Dallas.
TOP PLAYERS
Boston College: RB A.J. Dillon, 1,108 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns.
Boise State: QB Brett Rypien, 3,705 yards passing, 30 TDs; RB Alexander Mattison, 1,415 yards rushing, 17 TDs.
NOTABLE
Boston College: Hasn't played a bowl game in Texas since Heisman winner Doug Flutie led the Eagles to a 45-28 win over Houston in the 1985 Cotton Bowl.
Boise State: Rypien is the active FBS career passing yardage leader with 13,581. His uncle is Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien.
LAST TIME
Boston College 27, Boise State 21, MPC Computers Bowl (Dec. 28, 2005).
BOWL HISTORY
Boston College: First appearance in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 27th bowl appearance in school history.
Boise State: First appearance in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 19th bowl appearance in school history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.