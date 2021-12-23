Several locals place at Wiley Dobbs Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With several Elko County teams, represented at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational — a number of local grapplers earned positions on the podium.

Of seven-scoring teams, Elko ranked third with 62.5 points.

Owyhee followed in fourth with 48 points, and Wells took seventh with three points.

The Indians posted three wrestlers who finished in the top-six places in their respective weight classes, while the Braves placed two wrestlers in the top-six of their divisions.

Of all the locals, nobody ranked above Owyhee senior David Grigorkiv — who took fourth place in the 182-pound division.

He finished with a 4-2 record with three pins and a victory by major decision, losing in the consolation championship by fall.

Junior teammate Mason Rasmussen ranked fifth in the 170-pound class, notching a 4-2 mark as well — each of his victories coming by fall, including pinning his opponent in the fifth-sixth match.

For Elko, sophomore Marco Romero led the way with a fifth-place finish in the 3-2 record with a pin in the 113-pound division.

He won his fifth-sixth place match with a 7-2 decision.

At 145 pounds, senior Elliot Leaman took sixth — tallying four wins against three losses and pinning three of his opponents.

He lost for the final time in the fifth-sixth place match in an 11-0 major-decision shutout.

The other placing wrestler for the Indians was junior Craig Slater, who closed with a 2-3 record at 126 pounds and a victory by major decision.

In the fifth-sixth place match, Slater was on the low side of a 4-0 defensive struggle.

Non-Placers

Elko

For the Indians, two wrestlers did not place but finished with even records — sophomore Eli Finlayson going 2-2 with two wins by fall at 182 pounds and junior Titan Kennedy closing 2-2 with a win by technical fall in the 120-pound division.

Elko had four grapplers with 1-2 marks.

At 132 pounds, sophomore Cael Sellers went 1-2 with a win by fall — as did fellow sophomore Christian Felix in the 160-pound class.

Senior Blaze Jones went 1-2 at 138 pounds with a win by major decision, and senior Kaden Hasse closed with a 1-2 record at 152 pounds — his lone victory coming on a medical forfeit.

Sophomore Camden Jensen finished 0-2 at 106 pounds, sophomore Andres Flores went 0-2 in the 170-pound class, junior Ayden Rodriguez went 0-2 in the 220-pound division and junior Lenny Dohl was 0-2 at 285 pounds.

Owyhee

The Braves had three wrestlers who each closed with 1-2 records.

At 220 pounds, sophomore Jack Young went 1-2 with a win by fall — sophomore Maxim Osmond finishing 1-2 with a win by forfeit at 195 pounds and junior Zach Nyland going 1-2 with a win by forfeit in the 285-pound division.

Owyhee placed large number of wrestlers on the mats — filling nearly every weight class — but freshman Jordan Woodies (113 pounds), freshman Jaydon Yoscovitch (120), sophomore River Manville (120 pounds), freshman Ronan Brown (126 pounds), freshman Noah McGee (132 pounds), freshman Samuel Ehlschide (145 pounds), junior Justus Willis (152 pounds), sophomore Ethan Brown (160 pounds) and junior Carson Rasmussen all went 0-2 in the tournament.

Wells

For the Leopards — who fielded just three wrestlers — only senior Lucas Peavey notched a victory.

At 182 pounds, Peavey went 1-2 with a win by fall — scoring the only points for Wells.

Junior Tanner Hall went 0-2 at 145 pounds, and sophomore Sylias Mercado finished 0-2 in the 160-pound division.

Owyhee Girls

While team scores were not available for the girls, the Lady Braves did well.

Of its three competitors, Owyhee placed two of them.

Marlie Skidmore ranked fifth in the 106-pound class, posting a 2-2 record with a pin — winning her fifth-sixth match by fall.

Elena Guerena took sixth in the 138-pound division, finishing with a record of 1-3 with a win by fall — losing her fifth-sixth by pinfall.

At 120 pounds, Kaelyn Sylvester went 0-2.

Up Next

Elko will be off for the holiday season and return to action Jan. 7-8, in Buhl, Idaho.

