SPRING CREEK – The transformation of Trey Sharp is taking affect, and the University of Jamestown has noticed.
As the Spring Creek senior prepares for his final season with the boys golf team, he can do so with a clear mind and a focus placed solely on golf.
Sharp has chosen to sign his national letter of intent to play for Jamestown, joining the Jimmies in the fall, also rekindling a teammate status with Spring Creek Class of 2018 graduate Daniel Mahlke.
Playing together each of the past-two springs, Mahlke and Sharp won a Division 3A state championship in 2017, the Spartans accomplishing the feat at Spring Creek Golf Course – a year in which Mahlke also won the individual state title.
Spring Creek fell one-stroke short in its attempt to repeat as the state champ in 2018 – finishing with a two-round score of 644 (319, 325) – the Eagles of Boulder City overcoming a five-stroke deficit after the first round and closing with a two-day tally of 643 (324, 319).
Sharp and Mahlke helped aid the Spartans to three-consecutive Division 3A North regional crowns, a relationship that also molded Sharp’s collegiate choice.
“Daniel talked about it all year, so I came into contact with the school at the end of August,” Sharp said. “Jamestown has my degree as well, so that helped make my decision easier.”
Sharp plans to study psychology, placing an emphasis on sports psychology, but he said the sports side is not covered in his degree plan.
He and his father, Dwayne Sharp, made an official visit on Oct. 18, 2018, to Jamestown, North Dakota.
On the airplane, they met none other than “Flash Gordon,” less known as actor Sam J. Jones.
“I sat down in my seat and he was straight across from me,” Trey Sharp said.
The Jimmies play golf in two seasons, competing both during the fall and the spring, the weather potentially spelling disaster in each.
“They said it snowed 8 inches the day before we went, but it was all melted by the time we got there,” Dwayne Sharp said.
“They said we came on a perfect day. They had two tournaments canceled in the fall because of snow,” said Trey Sharp. “I really enjoyed the campus, being with the players and it seemed like a fun place.”
The Spartans’ overwhelming dominance of the past three years will now take on a new challenge, a new head coach and feature Sharp as the face of a program that graduated four of its six members from last season – including two 1st-Team All-State performers (Mahlke, senior Mason Adams) and 2nd-Team All-State selection Blair Ingram.
Sharp earned a 2nd-Team All-State selection in 2018, finishing the state tournament with a two-day card of 163, placing seventh and missing a 1st-Team All-State honor by three strokes behind Adams.
After the first round, Sharp found himself in a three-way tie for ninth place with a round of 84.
On day two, be brought the best version of himself, tying Mahlke for sixth with a 79.
In the upcoming spring season, Spring Creek will be coached by Dan Mendez, who is taking over the helm for former coach Jeff Van Orman.
“We’re going to try our best to be a competitive group and to have fun,” Mendez said. “Trey will be our senior leader, and I think we should be solid through our first-three golfers. Our four-through-six positions are up in the air and will decide how successful we are.”
Sharp said he is looking forward to his final season of swinging the sticks for the Spartans.
“We lost a lot of guys, but I want to have fun and lead the younger guys,” he said. “I’m glad I got my decision out of the way before the season starts, so now I can just focus on golf. I have heard a lot of athletes who don’t sign early struggle during the season because they worry about where they’re going to go.”
Entering his third season as a member of Spring Creek’s varsity team, Sharp said he wants to develop more as a player and work on a “bad mental block” he’s had in his game.
He may not have noticed as much at what others have already seen, but Sharp’s abilities on the course have already grown by leaps and bounds.
As a sophomore, he was named a 2nd-Team All-League golfer – upping the ante to a 1st-Team selection of the 3A North last season during his junior year.
“I have to work on letting bad shots go and moving onto the next one. I would try to make up three bad holes with one swing, and things can go downhill from there,” he said. “You really have to take in one shot a time.”
Congratulations to Trey Sharp on shaping a head-start for his collegiate golf career with the Jamestown Jimmies, having a plan for his professional pursuits and best of luck in the upcoming high school season with the Spartans.
