SOUTH TAHOE, California – In its most recent road trip, the Elko girls soccer team – down a number of players – was unable to build any offensive rhythm or defensive traction.
The Lady Indians fell 2-0 on Friday at Incline, experiencing a 7-0 blowout loss Saturday versus South Tahoe.
Versus Incline
The Lady Highlanders needed less than eight minutes to break through, literally.
Freshman Hailey Miller dribbled through the Elko defense and took an uncontested shot, banging home the game’s first goal.
In the 23rd minute, senior Laura Golden was left open behind the defense – golden opportunity.
She received a through-ball and took a shot from the right side of the field, giving Incline a 2-0 lead with a shot to the low-left corner on the opposite side.
Elko settled in and did not allow any more goals, but the Lady Indians were unable to mount any offense of their own – being outshot in the ballgame by more than triple.
Incline fired 21 shots, limiting Elko to just six boots.
Senior goalkeeper Hope Garvin had double-digit saves for the Indians, finishing with 11 stops.
Versus South Tahoe
The Lady Vikings had a goal party Saturday, and Elko’s net was the host.
South Tahoe took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of the contest, No. 5 – no names on the Lady Vikings’ roster – left wide open for a shot at the top of the box.
Repeat.
In the 12th minute, No. 15 found the mix from the same spot of the field, 2-0 South Tahoe.
The Lady Vikings tacked on another score before halftime, No. 21 dribbling through the defense with “no pressure,” according to Elko coach Michelle Nicholls.
At the break, South Tahoe led 3-0.
The Lady Vikings came calling once again, eight minutes removed from the half.
The second goal for No. 15, who dribbled through and around the Lady Indians, extended the advantage to 4-0.
South Tahoe was awarded a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, and Garvin stymied the attempt – not once, but twice.
The rebound was also thwarted, but the third deflection proved too costly – the Lady Vikings jumping to a 5-0 lead.
Double numbers – No. 33 – 66th.
South Tahoe up 6-0, No. 5 booking her second goal of the contest in the 78th minute – capping a 7-0 victory for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Vikings improved to 6-0 in league play, sending the Lady Indians to 1-4 in the 3A North.
Elko has scored just one goal in five league games, the score coming in the Lady Indians’ league-opening win at Lowry – shooting blanks on the scoreboard in four-consecutive games.
“I hate making excuses for my team, but we were without half our team and played our games with only seven varsity players, and then used five JV pull-ups,” Nicholls said. “We need to get out of the defensive state of mind and start attacking and scoring goals. So, our focus all week will be attacking.”
The Lady Indians will look to turn the tide with some home games, hosting North Valleys (3-2) at 5 p.m. Friday and Sparks (0-5) at noon Saturday, both games taking place at Adobe Middle School.
