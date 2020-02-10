Shorthanded Elko no match for Fallon

Elko was not strong with the basketball in the early going, committing a multitude of turnovers and allowing a number of rebounds on both ends of the floor.

Fallon senior Elijah Jackson scored on a backdoor cut and dime from Steele for a 7-0 lead, the Indians’ drought stopped by a deep three from sophomore Dawson Dumas — who was in his second game back from a stress fracture.

Jackson answered with a three of his own from the right corner, and Steele stuck a bank shot from the left side.

Following a block on defense, Elko junior Brig Johnson scored on the break from a long outlet pass by Dumas.

From long distance, Jackson’s second three opened a 15-5 lead for the Wave.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl scored on a reverse along the baseline from a pass by junior Jake Zeller, but Fallon went back up 10 with a deuce by junior Toby Anderson from an offensive board.

Jackson tried rising for a two-handed jam but was met at the tin with a block by Dahl, who was called for a foul, both free throws finding the bottom of the net.

Against solid defense, Jackson hammered his third triple of frame with a nasty step-back jumper — giving him 14 points in the frame.