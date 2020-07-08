Show within the show: Walton Scoreboards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – For the fifth time in the history of the longest-running rodeo in the state of Nevada, the fans of the Silver State Stampede will be treated to a show within the main event.

Viewers will be able to witness the rodeo action on a video replay board, which through a TriCaster; will also provide event leaders, standings, up-to-the-second results and replays of the previous rides and runs immediately.

In 2016, the Stampede committee, through the encouragement of Bar T Rodeo’s Derreld Yost, looked into the possibility of using a video board at the rodeo for the first time.

Thankfully, the committee decided to pony up the dough and try the idea and the actual technology.

The full-color LED video board display cost $14,000, which is a lot of money for a one-time rental, but Stampede committee member Alkie Mariluch said he was told that “once you have the rodeo with it, you’ll never want to go without it.”

A crew got together and built the bracket for the video board, located to the left of the heeler’s box and to the right of the bucking chutes as viewed from the grandstands.