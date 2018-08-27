LAS VEGAS – Without an elite scorer, the Spring Creek boys soccer team’s offense will be a work in progress as the season advances.
The Spartans played their third and final game of the Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic, falling in a 2-0 shutout Saturday to Sierra Vista, Spring Creek finishing the tournament without a goal and losing its final two games after earning a scoreless tie in its opener.
“We tried a new setup and it worked pretty well, but our technical abilities and awareness of where players were on the field hurt us,” said Spring Creek coach Leaf Knotts. “We had a lot of turnovers. We’d gain possession of the ball and give it right back to them or make a bad pass.”
Each of Sierra Vista’s two goals came in the first half.
“They scored one goal on a corner kick. Jacob (Rios) tried to catch the ball instead of punching it out and they knocked it in from the bounce,” Knotts said. “Their other goal came on a through-ball up and over our defense. I didn’t think they were entirely special, but we squandered a lot of opportunities.”
The Mountain Lions led the battle of shots with 12 to just three for Spring Creek.
Rios had six saves for the Spartans.
Spring Creek finished the preseason tournament with an 0-2-1 record and will play at 3 p.m. Tuesday in West Wendover.
The home-and-away series will ramp up with the Spartans’ first home game against the Wolverines at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek opens league play of the Division 3A North against Truckee at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in Spring Creek.
