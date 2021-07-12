Silver State Stampede results

All-Around Cowboy: Stetson Wright, $3,274, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback Riding: 1. (tie) R.C. Landingham, on Bar T Rodeo's Head Honcho, and Tony Barrington, on Bar T Rodeo's Trudy, 80 points, $2,723 each; 3. Tyler Johnson, 79.5, $1,747; 4. Wyatt Denny, 78.5, $1,130; 5. Dean Thompson, 78, $719; 6. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Bronc Marriott, 76.5, $462 each; 8. (tie) Logan Patterson and Cooper Bennett, 75, $154 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Baylor Roche, 3.8 seconds, $1,697; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.0, $1,476; 3. Hank Filippini, 4.2, $1,254; 4. Chet Boren, 4.3, $1,033; 5. (tie) Jace Melvin and Matt Watson, 4.7, $701 each; 7. (tie) Kaden Greenfield, Ty Allred and Tucker Allen, 4.9, $172 each.
Team Roping: 1. Blake Teixeira/Hanes Holman, 5.0 seconds, $2,605 each; 2. (tie) Derrick Begay/Cory Petska and Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse, 5.1, $2,096 each; 4. Kaden Richard/Caleb Green, 5.3, $1,586; 5. Jared Parke/Jaylen Eldridge, 6.8, $1,246; 6. Brodi Jones/Jared Fillmore, 7.0, $906; 7. Monty James/Clay Elkington, 7.2, $566; 8. (tie) Kycen Winn/Jake Freeland and Clayton Biglow/Wyatt Adams, 11.1, $113 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 86 points on Bar T Rodeo's Lady Vain, $3,184; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 85.5, $2,441; 3. Tanner Butner, 84, $1,804; 4. Layton Green, 83.5, $1,167; 5. (tie) Logan Hay and Stetson Dell Wright, 82.5, $637 each; 7. Taos Muncy, 82, $425; 8. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Sterling Crawley and Kade Bruno, 80, $106 each.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Tyler Prcin, 8.1 seconds, $2,767; 2. (tie) Reid Zapalac and Quay Howard, 8.2, $2,226 each; 4. Lucas Potter, 8.4, $1,684; 5. (tie) John Douch, Ryan Thibodeaux and Ryley Fontenot, 8.7, $963 each; 8. Spencer Moulton, 8.8, $241.
Barrel Racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 17.30 seconds, $2,065; 2. Jaime Hinton, 17.36, $1,770; 3. Shelley Holman, 17.52, $1,475; 4. Lindsey McLeod, 17.53, $1,278; 5. Cranna Roberts, 17.55, $983; 6. Sarah Kieckhefer, 17.56, $787; 7. (tie) Italy Sheehan and Ashley Lawson, 17.62, $492 each; 9. (tie) Michelle Merrick and Amberley Snyder, 17.67, $246 each.
Bull Riding: 1. Trey Kimzey, 87 points on Bar T Rodeo's Fire And Ice, $3,440; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5, $2,638; 3. Creek Young, 83.5, $1,950; 4. Jesse Hopper, 83, $1,261; 5. (tie) Tristen Hutchings and Jesse Flores, 81.5, $688 each; 7. Chance William Schott, 81, $459; 8. (tie) Christopher Byrd and Ky Hamilton, 80.5, $172 each.