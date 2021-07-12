 Skip to main content
Silver State Stampede results
Silver State Stampede results

Hank Filippini

Battle Mountain's Hank Filippini goes to the nose on his steer during the Saturday, July 10, 2021, performance of the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Filippini threw the steer in 4.2 seconds and placed third in the steer wrestling, earning $1,254.

 Anthony Mori

All-Around Cowboy: Stetson Wright, $3,274, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback Riding: 1. (tie) R.C. Landingham, on Bar T Rodeo's Head Honcho, and Tony Barrington, on Bar T Rodeo's Trudy, 80 points, $2,723 each; 3. Tyler Johnson, 79.5, $1,747; 4. Wyatt Denny, 78.5, $1,130; 5. Dean Thompson, 78, $719; 6. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Bronc Marriott, 76.5, $462 each; 8. (tie) Logan Patterson and Cooper Bennett, 75, $154 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Baylor Roche, 3.8 seconds, $1,697; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.0, $1,476; 3. Hank Filippini, 4.2, $1,254; 4. Chet Boren, 4.3, $1,033; 5. (tie) Jace Melvin and Matt Watson, 4.7, $701 each; 7. (tie) Kaden Greenfield, Ty Allred and Tucker Allen, 4.9, $172 each.

Team Roping: 1. Blake Teixeira/Hanes Holman, 5.0 seconds, $2,605 each; 2. (tie) Derrick Begay/Cory Petska and Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse, 5.1, $2,096 each; 4. Kaden Richard/Caleb Green, 5.3, $1,586; 5. Jared Parke/Jaylen Eldridge, 6.8, $1,246; 6. Brodi Jones/Jared Fillmore, 7.0, $906; 7. Monty James/Clay Elkington, 7.2, $566; 8. (tie) Kycen Winn/Jake Freeland and Clayton Biglow/Wyatt Adams, 11.1, $113 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 86 points on Bar T Rodeo's Lady Vain, $3,184; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 85.5, $2,441; 3. Tanner Butner, 84, $1,804; 4. Layton Green, 83.5, $1,167; 5. (tie) Logan Hay and Stetson Dell Wright, 82.5, $637 each; 7. Taos Muncy, 82, $425; 8. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Sterling Crawley and Kade Bruno, 80, $106 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Tyler Prcin, 8.1 seconds, $2,767; 2. (tie) Reid Zapalac and Quay Howard, 8.2, $2,226 each; 4. Lucas Potter, 8.4, $1,684; 5. (tie) John Douch, Ryan Thibodeaux and Ryley Fontenot, 8.7, $963 each; 8. Spencer Moulton, 8.8, $241.

Barrel Racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 17.30 seconds, $2,065; 2. Jaime Hinton, 17.36, $1,770; 3. Shelley Holman, 17.52, $1,475; 4. Lindsey McLeod, 17.53, $1,278; 5. Cranna Roberts, 17.55, $983; 6. Sarah Kieckhefer, 17.56, $787; 7. (tie) Italy Sheehan and Ashley Lawson, 17.62, $492 each; 9. (tie) Michelle Merrick and Amberley Snyder, 17.67, $246 each.

Bull Riding: 1. Trey Kimzey, 87 points on Bar T Rodeo's Fire And Ice, $3,440; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5, $2,638; 3. Creek Young, 83.5, $1,950; 4. Jesse Hopper, 83, $1,261; 5. (tie) Tristen Hutchings and Jesse Flores, 81.5, $688 each; 7. Chance William Schott, 81, $459; 8. (tie) Christopher Byrd and Ky Hamilton, 80.5, $172 each.

