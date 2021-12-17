Six Elko football players earn All-State selections

ELKO — Following its most successful season in the past five or six seasons, the Elko football team had lots to celebrate.

After dominating the Division 3A North-East league and All-Region awards, the Indians were recognized throughout the state, six athletes earning All-State nods — including five 1st-Team All-State selections.

In addition, the Indians claimed the 2021 academic state football championship for their work in the classroom — Elko head coach Luke Sellers and Elko athletic director Clark Davidson unsure of the team’s cumulative GPA.

1st-Team All-State

Eli Finlayson

In his first year of varsity ball, Elko sophomore Eli Finlayson wasted no time in making his name known and feared — splitting the 3A North-East MVP honor with Fallon senior quarterback Keaton Williams — earning a 1st-Team All-State selection at running back.

Finlayson led the league in rushing yards by a wide margin, totaling 1,169 yards on 186 attempts — averaging 6.3 yards per tote — and scored 22 touchdowns on the ground, by far the most in the conference.

He led the state in rushing touchdowns and ranked second in the state in rushing yards.

He also caught five passes for 63 yards with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Finlayson booked twice as many touchdowns as the second-leading scorer in the league, finding the end zone a total of 24 times.

In 10 contests, he surpassed 100 yards rushing six times.

He set a career high with 210 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ 49-0 shutout victory over Spring Creek on Oct. 22, 2021, at Warrior Field.

On Oct. 15, 2021, in Dayton, Finlayson set his career mark for touchdowns — striking paydirt five times and rushing for 172 yards on only seven carries in a 41-0 win over the Dust Devils.

Along with his 3A North-East Co-MVP, he was also chosen as the 3A North region 1st-Team running back.

Andoni Fesenmaier

Elko senior Andoni Fesenmaier was selected at the Division 3A North-East Defensive Player of the Year and was named a 1st-Team All-State linebacker.

Fesenmaier ranked sixth in the league and 10th in the state with 70 tackles — including 50 solo stops — and notched a pair of sacks.

He showed remarkable versatility, not only dropping ball carriers and tormenting quarterbacks, also possessing athletic ability, frame and range to drop into coverage.

Fesenmaier tallied an interception and recovered a fumble.

He tallied his season high of 12 tackles in Elko’s 46-38 come-from-behind victory over Fernley in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs on Nov. 5, 2021, and made each of his two sacks during the Indians’ 32-19 comeback win against Fallon on Oct. 8, 2021, at Warrior Field.

Fesenmaier picked off a pass in a 14-13 road win on Sept. 4, 2021, at Truckee, and pounced on a loose ball in the Indians’ season finale during a 23-16 home loss to Virgin Valley on Nov. 13, 2021, in Elko.

Paired with his DPOY honor, Fesenmaier was also tabbed a 1st-Team All-League selection at linebacker.

Cael Sellers

As a sophomore, Cael Sellers stepped in and made immediate contributions all over the field — primarily in the Indians’ secondary — earning a 1st-Team All-Region defensive selection in his first season of varsity ball — adding to his growing list of achievements with a 1st-Team All-State selection as a safety.

Sellers tied for second on the roster and ninth in the 3A North-East with 56 tackles, splitting 20th in the state.

He also recovered a pair of fumbles — returning one for 20 yards — and blocked two kicks.

A sure tackler, Sellers set his career high for stops in the first game of his varsity career — making 10 tuffs in a 40-7 road loss on Aug. 27, 2021, in Middleton, Idaho.

Sellers also blocked a field goal against Middleton, and he made both fumble recoveries versus Fallon — a game in which he also blocked a punt, hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception and completed a 43-yard pass.

Braedon Swaffield

In his final season with the Indians, senior Braedon Swaffield also went out with a bang — notching 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State choices alone the defensive front.

On the year, Swaffield recorded 37 tackles, a sack, recovered a fumble and picked off a pass.

He set his career high with eight tackles against Truckee, made his lone interception versus Middleton and thwarted a comeback bid with a late fumble recovery against Fallon.

Cohen Chapin

Elko senior Cohen Chapin played a major factor in the Indians’ ability to put points on the board, blocking his was way to a 1st-Team All-Region and a 1st-Team All-State nod on the offensive line at left tackle.

He often paved the road that allowed Elko to compile 2,039 rushing yards as a team, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt across the board.

In total, the Indians finished with 29 rushing touchdowns — many coming behind No. 71 — and closed with 858 passing yards and 12 more scores through the air.

As a whole, Elko scored 41 offensive touchdowns in 10 games — more than four offensive TDs per contest.

2nd-Team All-State

Blaze Jones

Elko senior Blaze Jones served a multitude of purposes for the Indians, playing his way to a 1st-Team All-Region selection — earning a 2nd-Team All-State selection at linebacker.

In his final year in maroon and white, Jones tied for second on the team and split ninth in the league with 56 tackles — which tied for 20th in the entire state.

He also tallied a pair of sacks.

Jones matched his career high with 11 tackles and made a sack in Elko’s loss to North Valleys, booking 10 stops and his other sack in the Indians’ victory over Fallon.

Well Deserved

Congratulations to Eli Finlayson, Andoni Fesenmaier, Cael Sellers, Braedon Swaffield and Cohen Chapin on their 1st-Team All-State selections, Blaze Jones for his 2nd-Team All-State honor and to the entire Elko football team — both on the field and in the classroom — following its fantastic season and academic success.

GALLERY: Elko's All-State football selections

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.