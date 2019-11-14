Skivington, Nevada set for regionals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Women

Like the men, Nevada’s women also ranked eighth in the MWC Championship — the Lady Pack closing with 244 points, one behind the men.

Nevada led three teams in the race.

UNLV (293) took ninth, San Diego State (299) rounded out the top-10 and Fresno State trailed the field in 11th with 326 points.

Up Next

Nevada’s athletes will make a push for potential qualifications to the NCAA National Championships on Friday, Nov. 15, during the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, in Salt Lake City, Utah, one of nine regional meets on the day.

The event will once again be hosted by Utah State, the women running at 11 a.m. MST and the men firing off the line at noon MST at Rose Park Golf Course.

The men’s race will be a 10K event, Nevada’s first at that distance after a bunch of 8K runs.

Women will also take a longer jaunt, competing in a 6K race after primarily competing at 5K distances.

To watch the races, visit flotrack.org or to keep up with the live results, go to runnercard.com and nevadawolfpack.com to keep up with Nevada cross country.

