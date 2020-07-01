Skivington wins Nevada Marathon

LAMOILLE — Despite some stiff competition from some world-record holders at the Nevada Marathon — which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon — no runner matched the pace of a Spring Creek High School Class of 2019 graduate and a current University of Nevada athlete.
On June 20, George Skivington surged to the front of the pack and fended off 56 challengers — opening plenty of cushion for the victory.
Skivington crossed the line in 2:49, second-place Chad Krippner completing his run in 3:20:07 and third-place Thomas Jones stopping the clock in 3:23.37.
The top was female was Tia Nowacki, who booked the jaunt in a time of 3:34:18.
Behind her, there was nearly a 12-minute gap — Elissa Hersh taking second place in 3:46 and Jaide Downs finishing third in 4:03.13.
Larry Macon — who has completed 2,263 marathons — and Angela Tortorice (844 marathons) gave the Nevada Marathon glaring reviews.
Winners of the Lamoille Canyon Half-Marathon were Yancey Ream and Steffini Amezquita.
Ream topped the male division with a time of 1:20, narrowly defeating second-place Alexander Sampson’s tally of 1:21.
Ryan Lee rounded out the top-three with a total time of 1:23.
Amezquita captured the title in the women’s group with a run of 1:28, followed by Chelsea Williams’ second-place trek of 1:30 and Rue Chitwood Beyer’s third-place finish in 13:18.
For full results and race schedules, visit rubymountainrelay.com.
The next installments of the Nevada Marathon and Lamoille Canyon Half-Marathon are scheduled for June 19, 2021.
Up Next
Spring Creek Freedom 5K — July 4
Ruby Mountain Relay — Aug. 1
Elko County Fair Color Chase 5K — Sept. 5
Lamoille Turkey Trot — Nov. 28
