Skivington wins Nevada Marathon

LAMOILLE — Despite some stiff competition from some world-record holders at the Nevada Marathon — which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon — no runner matched the pace of a Spring Creek High School Class of 2019 graduate and a current University of Nevada athlete.

On June 20, George Skivington surged to the front of the pack and fended off 56 challengers — opening plenty of cushion for the victory.

Skivington crossed the line in 2:49, second-place Chad Krippner completing his run in 3:20:07 and third-place Thomas Jones stopping the clock in 3:23.37.

The top was female was Tia Nowacki, who booked the jaunt in a time of 3:34:18.

Behind her, there was nearly a 12-minute gap — Elissa Hersh taking second place in 3:46 and Jaide Downs finishing third in 4:03.13.

Larry Macon — who has completed 2,263 marathons — and Angela Tortorice (844 marathons) gave the Nevada Marathon glaring reviews.

Winners of the Lamoille Canyon Half-Marathon were Yancey Ream and Steffini Amezquita.