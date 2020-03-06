SPRING CREEK — After an MVP season, there is still more to come.

The choice for Division 3A North girls basketball MVP was an easy one.

Dimick paced the Lady Spartans in nearly every measurable, but she was at near the top of the league in numerous areas as well.

The two-time reigning 3A state high jump champion used her lengthy frame and athletic ability to simply dominate opponents.

With 14.7 points per game, she led the league in scoring and ranked second in the 3A North in rebounds at 9.6 boards per contest, nearing a double-double average.

Only Truckee junior Annika Thayer averaged a double-double on the season at 13.3 points and a league-best 10.9 rebounds.

In 27 games, Dimick jerked down double-digit boards in 15 contests — going for a double-double on 13 of those occasions.

Dimick scored in double figures an absurd 24 times, posting nine points in two contests and seven in another.

She marked her career high for points in two games — posting a double-double in each — dropping 21 points and pulling down 12 boards during a 73-29 win on Jan. 25 against South Tahoe, in Spring Creek, and capping the season with a 21-point, 12-board performance during a 50-48 loss in the 3A North semifinal on Feb. 21, against Fernley, in Fallon.

Dimick went all-out Dennis Rodman on Jan. 11, against North Valleys, in Spring Creek, reeling in a career-high 22 boards and scoring 11 points on the Lady Panthers in a 49-27 victory — dishing four assists, tying for her career high with three blocks and adding a steal.

She added another three-swat party in a 58-43 home win over Lowry on Feb. 8, in Spring Creek, totaling 13 points, 13 rebounds and an assist.

On Dec. 14, 2019, Spring Creek beat down the Lady Vikings 68-34, at South Tahoe, thanks in large part to Dimick’s career-best eight steals — finishing with seven points, five boards and a pair of rejections.

During a 60-47 road loss to the Lady Vaqueros on Jan. 31, in Fernley, Dimick dimed a career-high five assists and finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

For the season, she averaged a league-high 14.7 points, her 9.6 rebounds ranked second in the 3A North, her team-high 2.5 steals tied for 16th in the league and her team-best .9 blocks per contest were just outside the top-five in the 3A North in sixth place.

Katie Ross

Elko’s Katie Ross emerged in a big way during her senior season with the Lady Indians.

Ross took on the challenge of leading a young team — Elko sometimes starting three freshman — with a full head of steam.

She was named a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State baller in her final year in maroon and white.

Ross charged Elko’s offense with a team-high 11.5 points, the fifth-best total in the 3A North.

In 25 contests, Ross scored in double digits 15 times.

She booked her career high of 20 points and added three rebounds against Perry (Arizona) in a 72-41 loss on Dec. 27, 2019, during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

Ross’ best offensive outputs in league contests came in a 19-point showing on Dec. 20, 2019, a 65-7 blasting of Sparks, at Centennial Gymnasium, and a 19-point road game for a 59-44 victory over the defending state champions on Jan. 4, in Fallon.

Ross’ lone double-double of the season occurred in a 69-40 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 24, when she went for 18 points and a collected a career-best 10 boards — also going for two assists, two steals and a block.

She dished her season high for assists with three dimes in four contests.

On Jan. 25, during a 55-18 home rout of Dayton, Ross swiped a career-high six takeaways.

In the first meeting with the Lady Spartans, on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, Ross played an all-around game and swatted a career-best three blocks and tied her season best with three assists — also finishing with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

For the year, Ross averaged a team-high 11.5 points (fifth in the league), four rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and a team-best .7 stuffs.

2nd-Team All-League

Payge Walz

In just her second season of varsity ball, Spring Creek sophomore Payge Walz has put the league on notice — gaining a 2nd-Team All-League selection on the wing.

With Dimick, Walz provided a pretty formidable one-two punch.

She nearly averaged double digits with 9.2 points, and she combined athletic ability with desire and anticipation for 5.7 boards per game — tying for 11th in scoring and rebounds.

In 25 contests, Walz scored in double figures in nearly half of them – reaching or eclipsing 10 points in 11 games.

Playing with a shorthanded varsity team against Lowry, on Jan. 4, in Winnemucca, Walz poured in a career-high 19 points, collected 10 rebounds, made two steals and pasted a pair of blocks in a 47-42 loss to the Lady Buckaroos for one of Walz’s two double-doubles on the year.

Her other double-double came in 66-62 road loss in overtime to the eventual state champion on Feb. 14, in Truckee, going for 14 points, a career-best 11 boards, three assists and a steal.

During Spring Creek’s home win against North Valleys, Walz made a career-high five takeaways to go along with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

During the Lady Spartans’ shorthanded road trip, she dished a career-best four assists and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and matched her career high with three blocks in a 42-40 loss on Jan. 3, against defending state champ Fallon.

Walz’s other three-swat contest also came against the Lady Greenwave, denying three offerings in a 52-28 victory on Feb. 7, in Spring Creek, closing with eight points, 10 rebounds and a dime.

For the year, Wall averaged 9.2 points, 5.7 boards, 1.6 steals, one assist and .8 blocks.

Peyton Jacaway

While Walz burst onto the league-award scene in her sophomore campaign, Elko’s Peyton Jacaway wasted no time — earning a 2nd-Team All-League honor at guard in her freshman season.

Jacaway ranked second on Elko’s roster with 8.7 points — tying for 16th in the league in scoring — but she paced the Lady Indians with 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

She ranked sixth in the 3A North in assists and tied for ninth in takeaways.

Jacaway scored in double digits in nine of her 22 contests — more regularly as she received more minutes down the stretch of the season — and she neared double digits with four more nine-point performances.

In a 50-44 home loss to Lowry on Feb. 7, Jacaway was Elko’s primary source of offense and dropped a career-high 18 points in an all-around effort with eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a swat.

During a 51-25 road win over North Valleys, on Feb. 14, Jacaway tallied her lone double-double of the season on 13 points and a career-best 10 boards.

In the contest, she nearly mounted a quadruple — yes, quadruple-double — making a ridiculous nine steals and dishing six assists.

Jacaway’s caeer high for dimes came in a 10-assisst effort on the road against the Lady Vaqueros in a 67-44 loss on Feb. 1, in Fernley, also adding six points, six rebounds, two steals and a stuff.

She finished her freshman season with averages of 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals.

Izzy Eklund

Elko senior Izzy Eklund wrapped up her career with an honorable mention for the 3A North awards and a whole lot of hustle plays.

Instant energy, Eklund was one of the best — if not the best — on-ball defenders in the league.

Eklund tied Jacaway for the team high and ninth in the league with 2.7 steals per game.

Offensively, she reached double digits in two contests and scored a career-high 16 points in a 57-56 loss to Arbor View on Dec. 30, 2019, during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

The contest served as Eklund’s lone double-double of the season, as she added 10 rebounds, five steals and an assist.

Her league game-high of 10 points took place in Elko’s home win over South Tahoe, finishing with four boards and four takeaways.

On the same day as her career-high scoring effort, Eklund also jerked down a career-best 13 rebounds during a 42-33 victory over Las Vegas.

In Elko’s home win over the Lady Panthers on Jan. 10, she flirted with a double-double of a rare type — recording a career-best nine takeaways, nine rebounds, six points and a block.

Eklund dished four assists on two occasions, the first coming in Elko’s home domination of Dayton with nine points, nine rebounds, four dimes and four swipes — the second taking place in the Lady Indians’ 46-32 road victory over state champion Truckee on Feb. 15 in the regular-season finale with seven points, five boards, four assists and four takeaways.

During Elko’s season opener on Dec. 5, 2019, a 59-22 loss to Division 4A power Bishop Manogue, Eklund notched a career-high three blocks and grabbed nine rebounds against the Lady Miners.

On the season, Eklund averaged 5.2 points, 5.7 rebounds — tying Walz for 11th in the league — 2.7 steals and 1.5 assists.

Way to go girls

Congratulations to Kylee Dimick on her League MVP and 1st-Team All-State selection, Katie Ross for her 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State honors, Payge Walz and Peyton Jacaway on their 2nd-Team All-League seasons and Izzy Eklund for finishing a memorable career with league recognition.

