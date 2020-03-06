Related to this story

Lady Indians finish on high note
On Saturday, the Elko girls basketball team went out winners against No. 2 Truckee by a final score of 46-32 — splitting the season series — the Lady Indians closing with the No. 5 seed of the Division 3A North regional tournament.

Lady Indians will likely be No. 5
Entering their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 5 Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) are set to face No. 7 North Valleys (7-15 overall, 5-10 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and close their Division 3A North slate with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the No. 2 Lady Wolverines, in Truckee, California.

Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place
Spring Creek built a lead as large as 27 points and played its bench for much of the fourth quarter in a thorough domination of the Lady Buckaroos, assuming sole possession of fourth place in the league standings with a 58-43 victory.

Lady Indians rally for overtime win
After four quarters of play, the Elko girls basketball team needed another four minutes of shorthanded ball and some big plays for an overtime victory Saturday against Fallon, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck
After the shorthanded Lady Spartans' 42-40 loss on Jan. 3, in Fallon, and 47-42 loss on Jan. 4, at Lowry, they will rematch with the Lady Greenwave at 6 p.m. Friday and tip off with the Lady Buckaroos for the second time at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders
The Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 overall) will square off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley. Elko will close its road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league).

Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest
No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.

Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe
Despite a sloppy second half, the Elko girls basketball team was in control for a large portion of Friday’s 3A North matchup with South Tahoe. However, the game was a far cry from the Lady Indians’ league opener and 54-18 domination in the first meeting on Dec. 13, 2019.

Lady Indians coming off two losses
Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered. At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league).

Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league
At 6 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will get another taste of home cooking with sights of a weekend sweep — opening with a matchup against winless Dayton (0-9 overall, 0-12 in league).

Lady Indians give away game late
The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolverines, a game in which the Lady Indians led by eight points in the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-6 in crunch time.

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko
The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed
As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny. The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) can move into the No. 3 spot in the 3A North standings with wins over North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and current No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans drop a pair of nail-biters
Despite back-to-back losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team can take solace from major contributions from a host of young call-ups during their two-game road trip. In two games, the Lady Spartans lost by a grand total of seven points.

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half
A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the Lady Indians asserting themselves on both ends of the floor and rolling in the second half over the revamped, three-time defending stat champion behind a career-high 23 points from senior Katie Ross.

Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40
Without its leading scorer, the Elko girls basketball team had no answers Friday in its road game at Lowry — the Lady Bucks dominating in a 58-40 victory — breaking a tie in the league standings. Elko dropped to 3-2 in the 3A North, Lowry improving to 4-1 in league play — the Lady Bucks beating the Lady Indians for the 11th-consecutive time.

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test
Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.