Smith, Corkill fight back

ELKO — After just one paycheck through four rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith and Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) — fought back in Round 5.
Smith and Corkill righted the ship at the midway point of the WNFR, making a much-needed, blazing-fast run in the team roping on a great steer Monday, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
Smith knocked a start at the barrier and hung a reach with his head shot firmly around the horns, Corkill making a horse change — one that proved to pay dividends quickly — heeling the steer by two feet as the animal jumped away.
With separation, Corkill came tight fast with his dallies — allowing Smith to ride to the end of his rope for a quick face.
The clock read 3.6 seconds, narrowly eclipsing the 3.7-second run by Clay Tryan and Jake Long — who led off the round with a great run of their own — Smith and Corkill setting the fastest run of the entire rodeo on a longer score in a larger arena than what is typically seen at the WNFR when it is at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
The run matched the fastest-time ever in a Round 5 of the WNFR.
Corkill shares the WNFR record time in the team roping, heeling a steer in 3.3 seconds during Round 9 of the 2009 WNFR behind two-time world champion header Chad Masters.
As for Monday’s draw, Smith and Corkill knew they had a good draw.
They had the steer Nelson Wyatt and Levi Lord placed third on in Round 2 and had the chance to rope the steer in practice as well.
“We had a really good steer. A lot of it comes down to what kind of start the header gets, and he got a really good start. It felt like he got it on him right when the neck rope popped off, so I felt like I pretty much just caught — I took kind of an extra swing — but it was fast enough, so it worked out,” Corkill said.
“The steer was really good. When he heeled him, he came tight really fast, was able to get a good finish, had just enough room over there to get turned around and got a good flag,” Smith said. “You always try to win the round — it seems like — but we thought tonight (Monday) it was time to try to make a move and we’re not done yet.”
As for Corkill’s horse change, he said, “I was on a horse called Huey that I ride most of the time throughout the year. He’s been kind of sore. Tonight was the first night I rode him, and I thought he was going to have to limp worse than he was for me not to ride him. You’ll be seeing him five more times.”
Going forward, an average check would be nice but Smith and Corkill know they also need to do damage on a nightly basis.
“We gotta be as fast as we can without missing, that’s about all we gotta do,” Smith said.
“We’re trying to get moved back up in the average but — at the same time — we still need to win, so I’m gonna take the first, best shot I can every time,” said Corkill.
Through Round 5, Smith and Corkill were sixth in the average with a time of 27-flat on four steers.
As for the world standings, Corkill was third in the heeling rankings with $116,934.32 — Smith also third in the heading standings with the same amount of money won.
Lefty Holman
Visalia, California, bronc rider Lefty Holman has looked anything but a first-time WNFR qualifier.
Through Round 4, Holman had already won $44,212 — coming on a tie for first place in Round 1 and a second-place finish in Round 4.
In Round 5, Holman drew J Bar J’s “Straight Jacket” and took full advantage.
The horse made a strong trip, Holman charged with his feet and was in perfect time with the bronc — marking his highest score of the WNFR with an 88.5-point ride.
He finished fourth in Monday’s performance and stacked another $11,000 into his jeans.
Holman moved from seventh to fifth in saddle bronc riding world standings with $114,881.66 in earnings for the year.
He also jumped up a place to sixth in the average, scoring 346.5 points on four-qualified rides in five outs — bucking off his horse in the eliminator pen in Round 3.
Holman was poised for another chance to hit the pay window in Round 6, drawing Burch Rodeo’s “Maria Bartiromo.”
Brody Cress was 84.5 points and placed fifth on the bucker in the first round.
For the 2020 season, the bronc notched an average stock score of 39.45 points and an average total score of 81.31 points.
Dakota Eldridge
Elko’s Dakota Eldridge was mistake-free through the midway point of his seventh trip to the WNFR in an eight-year span.
In Round 5, Eldridge did not place — appearing to be in good shape when he got his hands on his steer.
However, the animal did not take the throw well — keeping his legs underneath himself and not kicking out flat — the clock rolling to a lengthy time of 7.6 seconds.
He fell from second to fourth in the average with a five-steer total of 24.6 seconds.
Entering Round 6, Eldridge was fourth in the PRCA world standings with $96,610.39 in earnings for the 2020 season — nearly half of which have come in the last-five days.
After splitting the Round-1 win three ways with a time of 3.9 seconds, he added a tie for fourth place in Round 2 on a 4.3-second effort.
In Round 3, he made a solid run of 4.4 seconds on a hard-running steer but found himself out of the money in a lightning-fast bunch if times.
He moved back to the pay window on Sunday night in Round 4.
With a time of 4.4 seconds on what was a pretty tough draw to make much of a faster run on, Eldridge pocketed another $6,769 worth of points to his cause.
Added to the $20,782 he claimed in Round 1 and the $8,885 he notched in the second round, Eldridge had already mounted $36,436 through four rounds at the WNFR — another $10,000 given to all WNFR qualifiers.
Round 5 Winners
Bareback Riding
Matched up against the PRCA Bareback horse of the Year, Pickett Rodeo’s “Top Flight” was no match for defending world champion Clayton Biglow.
Biglow owned the action, the horse and night — racking up 89 points for the victory and the $26,231 payday.
Steer Wrestling
A pair of steer wrestlers shared the spotlight Monday, Matt Reeves and Jace Melvin each posting a time of 3.9 seconds and earning $23,481 apiece.
Saddle Bronc Riding
The bronc riding was an all-out knife fight, which was won by current world leader Wyatt Casper.
After bucking off his bronc in Round 4, Casper rebounded and came back with a vengeance Monday night.
Riding Korkow Rodeo’s “Onion Ring” — the same horse he won the first round of The American on — Casper won the battle again, posting a ridiculous score of 90.5 points to pad his lead in the world standings as he now needs to do major work in the go-rounds being down a horse in the average.
Tie-Down Roping
What a night for an emotional Hunter Herrin.
Herrin — a 10-time WNFR qualifier — has not competed at a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 2016, due to complications and rehab from a multitude of serious injuries.
The 36-year-old showed he still has what it takes to tie calves fast, stopping the clock in 7.4 seconds.
Barrel Racing
Sister, sister.
Through five rounds, just twice did the scoreboard read anything other Hailey Kinsel in the No. 1 spot.
She tallied her third round win of the rodeo — and her second in a row — making the fastest run through the midway point of the WNFR.
On top of her palomino mare, Sister, Kinsel super-charged the stadium with a time of 16.92 seconds — the first-sub 17 time of the entire rodeo on a standard-sized pattern.
Kinsel — the two-time, defending world champion (2018, 2019) — was No. 1 in the world standings and No. 1 in the average as she attempts to lock down her third-consecutive world title.
Bull Riding
Twice is nice.
Bull rider Ty Wallace earned his second-straight victory in the bull riding — winning Rounds 4 and 5 — climbing to second in the world standings in the process.
On Monday, Wallace rode Rafter G Rodeo’s “Freddy Fender” for 91.5 points.
Wallace ($162,253.06) was just a little more than $1,000 behind No. 1 Ky Hamilton ($163,331.17) entering Round 6.
Hamilton led the average with a four-bull score of 347 points — just one of two cowboys to cover four — while Wallace was third in the average with a three-bull tally of 269.5 points.
