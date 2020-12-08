Smith, Corkill fight back

As for Monday’s draw, Smith and Corkill knew they had a good draw.

They had the steer Nelson Wyatt and Levi Lord placed third on in Round 2 and had the chance to rope the steer in practice as well.

“We had a really good steer. A lot of it comes down to what kind of start the header gets, and he got a really good start. It felt like he got it on him right when the neck rope popped off, so I felt like I pretty much just caught — I took kind of an extra swing — but it was fast enough, so it worked out,” Corkill said.

“The steer was really good. When he heeled him, he came tight really fast, was able to get a good finish, had just enough room over there to get turned around and got a good flag,” Smith said. “You always try to win the round — it seems like — but we thought tonight (Monday) it was time to try to make a move and we’re not done yet.”

As for Corkill’s horse change, he said, “I was on a horse called Huey that I ride most of the time throughout the year. He’s been kind of sore. Tonight was the first night I rode him, and I thought he was going to have to limp worse than he was for me not to ride him. You’ll be seeing him five more times.”