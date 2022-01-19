Smith signs to swim at Clark University

ELKO — Yes, Cougars can swim Just ask an Anaconda.

Elko senior Daniel Smith, who joined the Elko Swim Team a little more than a decade ago in 2011, has signed his national letter of intent and will compete collegiately for Clark University — an NCAA Division-III program — in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Smith and his family made an official visit to Clark’s campus at the end of October, originally coming into contact with the program when the head coach reached out after seeing Smith’s NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) profile.

“Lots of good food; that was my favorite part of the trip,” Smith said. “The teachers I met were all really involved with the students and their programs.”

He was also in contact with Alfred State College — another Division-III program — in Alfred, New York.

“About 20 coaches approached him, but he was really only serious with the two (Clark and Alfred),” said Smith’s mother, Michelle.

Academically, Smith wants to study interactive media design — making and producing videos games, focusing largely on designing computer-based games.

His favorite games to play are “anything that lets me use my imagination.”

Clark University is one of the most-storied academic institutions — established in 1887 and opening in 1889 — serving as the first all-graduate university in the United States, with departments in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and psychology.

“They had the first graduate programs in the country,” said Smith’s father, Paul.

As for swimming, Smith has been a member of the Elko Swim Team since 2011 — his mother saying he has been a high-ranking, competitive swimmers since around 2016.

Erica Phelps, the head coach of the Anacondas, has coached Smith for the last three years.

“He has a willingness to do anything I throw at him,” she said. “He does not complain.”

With the Elko Swim Team, Smith holds the team records for the 17-and-older athletes in the 50-meter freestyle, 100 fly, 200 fly, 500 free, 1000 free and the mile.

While his events at the collegiate level have not yet been identified or assigned, Smith said he performs best in the distance events — the mile, the 1000 meters and the 500 meters.

“The butterfly was my most natural stroke,” he said.

Due to location, facilities, repairs, maintenance and COVID issues — Smith has not had the benefit of always being in the water in Elko.

Last year, he did his high school classes through distance learning from Boise, Idaho, where he also swam.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what a consistent year of training is like,” he said.

Looking forward

Smith has set some goals for himself academically, in the pool and in his life.

“For academics, I think the school has a nice structure. It’s the No. 2 school in the world for video-game design. I just want to build my portfolio,” he said. “Swimming, I just want to see what I’m capable of. In general, I want to see what it’s like to live in a larger, metropolitan area.”

Congratulations to Daniel Smith on his high school achievements, both academically and athletically, and best wishes as he chases glory in the media-design world and the pool at the collegiate level with Clark University.

